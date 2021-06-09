Clarity Gold and Minerva Intelligence Announce Driver AI Analysis for the Destiny Project

VANCOUVER, June 09, 2021 - Clarity Gold Corp. ("Clarity" or the "Company") (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to announce signing of a service provision contract with Minerva Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: MVAI) ("Minerva"), an artificial intelligence company focused on amplifying human intelligence to support decision making, for the use of their proprietary DRIVER technology, enabling precision drill targeting and unparalleled insights into drilling data from the Destiny Project in the Abitibi.



"As the drill program progresses, our team has been diligently compiling and processing the historic database on the Destiny project which includes over 50,000 m of drilling. The DRIVER analysis will enable our team to further unlock value of this extensive dataset as we continue advancing the Destiny Project," said James Rogers, Clarity's CEO.

Minerva can deliver insights by using their DRIVER software to identify multi-element zones in drilling data which are too time consuming and complicated to identify by conventional means. DRIVER then can associate these zones with relevant lithologies and structures and express this knowledge of identified exploration vectors extracted from exploration data in a form that enables computer reasoning. This will allow Clarity Gold to precisely target their drilling program, potentially saving hundreds of thousands of dollars with an optimized drill plan.

Minerva's cognitive reasoning platform then extends its AI work by comparing the identified vectors to hundreds of past and present mines throughout the world, shortlisting those most similar to Clarity's targets, which can then serve as reliable, explainable models upon which geologists can build their drilling strategies.

"This contract with Clarity is a testament to the effectiveness of our AI technology in the domain of mineral prospecting," said Scott Tillman, CEO of Minerva Intelligence. "Clarity is very confident in our DRIVER technology after conducting due diligence on our past projects, and Minerva is looking forward to quickly delivering valuable insights into the Destiny Project drilling data."

More information about DRIVER can be found at www.minervaintelligence.com/DRIVER.

About the Destiny Project

The Destiny Project is located in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt where more than 190 million ounces of gold have been produced historically along major structural breaks within the assemblage of Archean-age volcanic, sedimentary and intrusive rocks. The Destiny Project lies along the approximately 400 km long Chicobi Deformation Zone, a major structural break which is largely underexplored in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Option to acquire 100% ownership.

Located in the historic, mineral rich Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Gold mineralization occurs in high-grade quartz veins within shear zones starting at 15 m below surface.

Drilling results include: 167 g/t Au over 1 m (from 221.7 m) 6.15 g/t Au over 23.6 m (from 117.2 m) 19.49 g/t Au over 2.7 m (from 166.0 m)

The Historical Estimate at the DAC Zone is open along strike with only coarse drilling denoting high grade intercepts outside of the 2011 Historical Estimate area showing expansion potential along strike from the DAC Zone over approximately 2.5 km to the Darla Zone.

Excellent infrastructure - ~75 km NNE of Val d'Or with road access.

Considerable work done historically including over 50,000 m of diamond drilling.

The 5,013 ha project includes the DAC Zone, one of several gold zones along an approximately 6 km long segment of the Despinassy Shear Zone within the Chicobi Deformation Zone. Approximately 2.5 km east along strike of the DAC Zone is the Darla Zone. In between the Darla and DAC is the coarsely drilled GAP zone where 2012 drilling intercepted anomalous gold in all 12 holes which were spaced 100 m apart.

The current exploration potential is based on decades of past work on the Destiny Project. Exploration of the Destiny Project dates back to the 1930s. The first concerted diamond drilling campaign commenced in 1998.

Previous work on the property can be summarized as follows:

172 Diamond drill holes comprising approximately 50,400 m

Reconnaissance till sampling from 11 Sonic drill holes

2,430 MMI geochemical samples

982 line km of airborne VTEM surveys

171 line km of ground magnetics surveys

128 line km of IP

About Minerva Intelligence, Inc.

Minerva Intelligence Inc. is a knowledge engineering company based in Vancouver, Canada, with a subsidiary office in Darmstadt, Germany. Their proprietary evidence-based decision-making software is bringing the benefits of artificial intelligence technology to industries dependent on reasoning with complex technical and scientific data.

Although Minerva's applications currently focus on earth science-related domains including climate risk and mineral exploration, their technology has application in diverse industries and domains.

Minerva's common shares are currently listed on the TSX Venture (symbol: MVAI).

For further details, please refer to their website www.minervaintelligence.com.

For further information:

Minerva Intelligence Inc.

Dan Vroon

Business Development Manager

+1 (604) 620-1051

dvroon@minervaintelligence.com

Virtus Advisory Group

Investor Relations

+1 (416) 644-5081

minerva@virtusadvisory.com

Qualified Person

Mr. Rory Kutluoglu P. Geo., a member of the advisory board and a consultant of the Company, is the Qualified Person ("QP") under NI 43-101 for the technical information in this news release and has verified the data disclosed for the Destiny Project and approves the technical contents contained in this news release.

About Clarity

Clarity Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold projects in Canada. The Company has entered into an option agreement to purchase 100% of the Destiny Project, Clarity's flagship asset, a gold-focused project in the mineral rich Abitibi region in Quebec. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CLAR". To learn more about Clarity Gold Corp. and its projects please visit www.claritygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"James Rogers"

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1 (833) 387-7436

Email: info@claritygoldcorp.com

Website: claritygoldcorp.com

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons," as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the service provision contract with Minerva and its perceived benefits, including that the DRIVER analysis will result in unparalleled insights into drilling data from the Destiny Project in the Abitibi and will enable the Company's team to further unlock value of the extensive dataset as it continues advancing the Destiny Project; and other statements regarding the Company's business and operations.

The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements including: that the drilling may not go as planned or start when expected; that the Company may experience difficulties in drilling and carrying out related work; changing costs for mining and processing; increased capital costs; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; the risk that the Company may lose access to the property; the risks that the Company may not find any minerals in commercially feasible quantities; that the Company may not raise enough money to fund its exploration plans; uncertainty of development plans and cost estimates; commodity price fluctuations; political or economic instability and regulatory changes; currency fluctuations; the state of the capital markets; uncertainty in the measurement of mineral reserves and resource estimates; the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and management; potential labour unrest; uncertainty as to reclamation and closure requirements for its mineral properties; unpredictable risks and hazards related to the exploration and development and operation of a mine or mineral property that are beyond the Company's control; and other risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.