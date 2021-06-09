White Metal Plans 3,000 Metre Drill Program on Tower Stock Gold Project, Ontario and Grants Stock Options

Thunder Bay, June 9, 2021 - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FSE: CGK1) (OTC Pink: TNMLF) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a contract with Forage BRL Drilling who are based out of Temagami, Ontario. The diamond drilling program is expected to start the first week of July and last approximately four weeks, with a total of 3,000 metres planned.

Michael Stares, President and CEO of White Metal, commented, "I am very pleased to have signed the new drill contract with BRL and look forward to commencing our second phase of drilling on the Tower Stock Gold Project. Drilling will initially focus on the Ellen Zone to determine the possibility of expanding the zone north and south. The orientation of the Ellen Zone is not yet determined and this new round of drilling is designed to increase our understanding of this exciting new gold bearing zone. I am equally as pleased to announce follow up drilling on the Bench Zone. Some areas of the Bench Zone have separations in drilling of up to 75 to 100 metres and as a result a considerable amount of detailed drilling is required."

The drilling program will be part of the follow up program to further test and extend the newly discovered Ellen Zone, as reported from drill hole TM-21-94, which returned 1.7 g/t Au over 82.5 metres, including 3 g/t Au over 45 metres, and including 1.5 metres of 58 g/t Au and 198 g/t Ag (see news release dated April 20, 2021).

The newly discovered Ellen Zone, located about 340 metres south of the U-V Zone and about 300 metres north of the Bench Zone, is an area that has seen no historical drilling and is open in all directions. The drilling campaign will be focused on several KEY areas:

Tracing the Ellen Zone to the northwest and to the southeast;

Extending the Bench Zone both northwest and southeast;

Step out holes to follow up on drill hole TM-21-97, which intersected anomalous gold mineralization over nearly its entire 347.71 m length (47% of 229 samples >100 ppb Au, to maximum 2.16 g/t Au) and supported the interpretation that the Bench Zone dips 50 to 60 degrees southwest;

Confirming the Company's interpretation that the Bench Zone is open in all directions; and

Testing the extension of the D Zone, TM-21-95 which returned 0.63 g/t Au over 63.5 metres. This wide intercept of elevated gold mineralization is located 300 metres southeast of TM-21-95 and is thought to be connected to the Bench Zone to the north.

A more detailed description of the planned drilling areas can be viewed on the Company's website (https://www.whitemetalres.com/tower-stock-au.html).

The Tower Stock Gold Project, which until now has not seen any exploration activity for more than eight years, is located about 40 km west-northwest of the port city of Thunder Bay, Ontario and covers approximately 1,968 hectares.

All drill hole intersections presented herein represent drill core lengths (intervals) and are not considered true widths.

The Company also announces the grant of 3,175,000 incentive stock options to various directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The Stock Options will be exercisable at $0.15 for 5 years.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101.

Qualified Person

About White Metal Resources Corp.:

White Metal Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada and southern Africa. The company's two key properties are the Flagship Tower Stock Gold Project in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada and the Okohongo Copper-Silver Project in Namibia, Africa. For more information about the Company please visit www.whitemetalres.com.

