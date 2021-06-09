Alpha Lithium Appoints Expert Metallurgical Process Development Leader

VANCOUVER, June 09, 2021 - Alpha Lithium Corp. (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF) (Frankfurt: 2P62) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), sole owner of one of the last large, undeveloped salars in Argentina's Lithium Triangle, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Molnar, Ph.D., P.Eng., to the Company's Board of Advisors. Dr. Molnar has also been selected as the project leader and qualified person ("QP") to oversee the development of a proposed lithium processing program as part of the Company's strategic commercialization plans for its growing South American assets.



Ron Molnar has been a valued member of the technical team developing and commissioning a first-of-a-kind industrial-scale direct lithium extraction demonstration plant in North America. The plant is being used for proof-of-concept and commercial feasibility studies under the auspices of Standard Lithium Ltd. The scalable, environmentally friendly process eliminates the use of evaporation ponds, reduces processing time from months to hours and greatly increases the effective recovery of lithium. Dr Molnar's expertise is highly relevant to the direct lithium extraction methods proposed for Alpha Lithium's projects in Argentina.

Dr. Molnar's career as a professional metallurgical engineer (Ontario P.E.# 100111288) specializing in solvent-extraction and ion-exchange processes has spanned over 35 years' experience in hydrometallurgical bench and pilot plant testing. Dr. Molnar has built and operated more than 60 pilot plant circuits extracting a wide range of metallic elements and has also designed and built over 20 custom solvent extraction pilot plant circuits for use in specific projects and general testing. His efforts include test program design, management and supervision, pilot plant design, management, and operation (including operator training), as well as data analysis for bench-scale and pilot plant programs.

Ron is a life-member and fellow of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), and has authored and co-authored numerous publications and oral presentations, He founded MetNetH2O Inc., an independent consultancy based in Ontario, Canada specializing in solvent extraction and ion exchange process testing and development. Dr. Molnar received his Bachelor of Engineering in Metallurgy from McGill University and received a PhD in Metallurgy at Imperial College, Royal School of Mines, London England.

Dr. Molnar will play a key role as project leader overseeing all phases of lithium process testing activities and will act as Alpha Lithium's Qualified Person (QP) when reporting technical process testing work and results.

Brad Nichol, President and CEO, commented, "Doctor Molnar's brilliant career has not been limited to getting Standard Lithium's extraction plant commissioned, he has also been instrumental in the design and optimization of many large installations at several other blue-chip companies worldwide. We are extremely lucky and proud to welcome Dr. Molnar to our team and look forward to his expertise as we continue our expansion in the Tolillar and Hombre Muerto salars of Argentina."

About Alpha Lithium (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF) (Frankfurt: 2P62)

Alpha Lithium is a growing team of industry professionals and experienced stakeholders focused on the development of the Tolillar and Hombre Muerto Salars. In Tolillar, we have assembled 100% ownership of what may be one of Argentina's last undeveloped lithium salars, encompassing 27,500 hectares (67,954 acres), neighboring multi-billion-dollar lithium players in the heart of the renowned "Lithium Triangle". In Hombre Muerto, we are expanding our foothold in one of the world's highest quality, longest producing lithium salars. Other companies in the area exploring for lithium brines or currently in production include Orocobre Ltd., Galaxy Lithium, Livent Corporation, and POSCO in Salar del Hombre Muerto; Orocobre in Salar Olaroz; Eramine SudAmerica S.A. in Salar de Centenario; and Gangfeng and Lithium Americas in Salar de Cauchari. Find out more at: https://alphalithium.com/.

