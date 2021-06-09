African Gold Group Provides an Update on Ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility Projects at Its Flagship Kobada Mine

TORONTO, June 09, 2021 - African Gold Group Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) ("AGG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") projects carried out in Q1-2021 as part of the development of its overall Environmental and Social Management Plan ("ESMP"). African Gold Group recognises its responsibility to adhere to the highest responsible mining standards and is committed to creating sustainable long-term value for all of its stakeholders. Update of the feasibility study is progressing well and is expected to be delivered on schedule.



Highlights:

Rehabilitation of the Samaya river crossing, a major access route from Bamako to the mine site

Extension of multiple drainage channels to divert standing water away from villages to prevent the incubation and breeding of malaria-carrying mosquitos

Creation of a market garden and training of local representatives in small scale farming of vegetables

Ongoing road maintenance and repairs on an ad-hoc basis

Danny Callow, Chief Executive Officer of AGG commented:

"Our dedicated team at Kobada has continued to deliver real, sustainable value to our local communities through multiple corporate social responsibility projects. The needs of the local community are many and African Gold Group has committed to continue its collaboration in building strong, and long-lasting relationships with the local village and regional Chiefs. These projects continue to provide relief and assistance where it is needed most, and we hope to continue to build on a very strong start in 2021 as we move through the rest of the year."

Samaya - Niger River crossing

The Samaya River crossing is a major route from Bamako into the Samaya region. Every year as the water level of the Niger River rises, the crossing points become flooded making it difficult for trucks to move on and off the pontoon. In consultation with Chief Lasine Diawara, substantial improvements to the road, and a fully concreted ramp to the pontoon on the Samaya side is being constructed. Chief Diawara comments, "The work that has been carried out will help all of the local communities allowing travel even when the weather is bad. I thank AGG for all the help and assistance in making this possible."

Extension of multiple drainage channels in Kobada Village

Initial works on repairing the roads through Kobada village and repairing bridges has resulted in smooth passage along critical routes for goods and people over the past 6 months. Ongoing work is now focused on drainage channels before the onset of the rainy season to prevent standing water in existing channels, which form breeding grounds for mosquitos that carry the malaria virus. Multiple channels have been constructed and water now flows away from residential areas into the existing stream channels. This will see a major reduction in mosquito breeding areas and a likely decrease in malaria infection rates in the region. Kobada Village Chief Dantouma Diawara, comments, "The work on the water problems continue to improve drainage and I thank AGG for their help in improving the village."

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0441f626-0249-4e30-b459-8ce6f80af05d

Figure 1: Historical breeding grounds for mosquitos

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e906345a-50e6-43da-84ac-aaa91c1e8cda

Figure 2: Extended drainage channels moving water away from the Kobada village

Market Garden and training of personnel in agriculture

The Company has created a small-scale market garden within its concession to assist in training local personnel on the variety of vegetables that can be grown in the region. The predominance of artisanal mining in the region means that there is limited agricultural practice ongoing, and therefore many of the local villages are not able to sustain their families through subsistence farming. The intention of phase 1 of the market garden project is to use volunteers to develop, plant and nurture many different organic vegetables, at a small scale initially, and then roll this out into a much larger agricultural project which would form part of the Environmental and Social Management Plan. Understanding of the full agricultural lifecycle, or planting, growing, harvesting seeds for the next season is part of the ongoing training plan. To date more than 100 vegetable beds have been developed and this is set to increase as more people go through the training.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5620d7a9-a13b-4420-b19f-498821ac6953

Figure 3: Market garden

Kobada Gold Project Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy

The Kobada Gold Project is an advanced stage gold development project located in Mali, Africa's 4th largest gold producing nation. The property is located 126 km south-west of Bamako, the capital city of Mali, in the Birimian Greenstone Belt, with excellent transportation links to the capital and excellent logistics routes via other West African ports. The Company's CSR goals and objectives are built around three pillars - environment, social responsibility and health and safety. In October 2020, the Company announced its corporate social responsibility program as it prepares for the start of construction of its flagship Kobada Mine. AGG and its CSR strategy is guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ("UN SDGs") at all stages of its decision making and will work towards aligning our operations towards several the UN SDGs as Kobada moves towards production.

Update on situation in Mali

The Company continues to monitor the evolving political situation in Mali. Operations at Kobada Gold Project in Southern Mali remain unaffected. The Company does not expect any interruptions due to the political situation in the country and will continue work to ensure the safety of its personnel. Regular updates will be provided as situation develops.

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group is a TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AGG) listed exploration and development company with a focus on building Africa's next mid-tier gold producer. The Company has a highly experienced board and management team with a proven track record in the African mining sector operating mines from development through to production. AGG's principal asset is the Kobada Project in southern Mali, which is in an advanced stage of development having completed the 2020 definitive feasibility study and is targeting gold production of 100,000 oz per annum. As well as the initial Kobada Gold Project, other exploration locations have been identified on the Kobada, Farada and Kobada Est concessions, offering potential for an increase in resource. For more information regarding African Gold Group visit our website at www.africangoldgroup.com.

For more information:

Danny Callow

President and Chief Executive Officer

+(27) 76 411 3803

Danny.Callow@africangoldgroup.com

Scott Eldridge

Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

(604) 722-5381

Scott.Eldridge@africangoldgroup.com

Daniyal Baizak

VP Corporate Development

(647) 835-9617

Daniyal.Baizak@africangoldgroup.com

Camarco (Financial PR)

Gordon Poole

Nick Hennis

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

AfricanGoldGroup@camarco.co.uk

Cautionary statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding, processing of sulphide materials, appointment of officers and the grant of incentive stock options. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of AGG to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although AGG has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. AGG does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.