Resolution Minerals Ltd: Drilling Commenced - East Pogo Prospect 64North Project

Adelaide, Australia - Resolution Minerals Ltd. (ASX:RML) (NC3.F) is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling on the East Pogo Gold Prospect at the 64North Project. The compelling shallow drill targets are the culmination of 20 months' field work, desktop review, CSAMT, ZTEM and magnetic geophysics surveys and logistics planning. East Pogo is on the Pogo Trend positioned between the 11M oz Pogo Gold Mine and the Tibbs Discovery.Summary:- Drilling has commenced on a 2,000 metre shallow RC drilling program at the East Pogo Prospect to test compelling high-grade Pogo-style gold targets near-surface (50-150m).- East Pogo drill targets are on the Pogo Trend between the 11M oz Pogo Gold Mine and Tectonic Metals' Tibbs high-grade gold discovery.- The 64North Project is located in the Tintina Gold Province and completely surrounds Northern Star's Pogo Gold Mine of 11M oz Au endowment.- Follow up appraisal of the Sunrise Prospect drilling results and surrounding West Pogo prospects has commenced. Further drilling, trenching and geophysics are under consideration, pending field assessment findings.- East Pogo drilling will take ~3 weeks to complete, assay results expected ~ end of July.Duncan Chessell - Managing Director Resolution Minerals commented:We have been working systematically on our flagship 64North Project for almost 2 years and built a strong understanding of the local geology. Our geology team has deployed cutting-edge geophysics, reviewed all historic works and conducted multiple drilling campaigns to better refine our targeting methodology. The East-Pogo Prospect has emerged as the best prospect to deliver high-grade gold or Pogo-style results, near surface. Now with the summer field season upon us, rigs turning on compelling targets and the gold price rising we are very excited to see the results of this program.Concurrently, we are in the field right now, evaluating the best way forward for the Sunrise Prospect and nearby prospective granitic bodies for potential further Fort Knox style mineralisation. Sunrise is an intrusion hosted gold prospect with a 280m wide gold mineralised corridor identified by Resolution in drilling earlier this year. Sunrise is analogous in style to Kinross' Fort Knox Gold Mine 120km to our west, which is one of Alaska's most profitable gold mines.





Resolution Minerals Ltd. (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.



The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.



Resolution Minerals Ltd. Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.





Duncan Chessell Managing Director duncan@resolutionminerals.com Julian Harvey Investor Relations j.harvey@resolutionminerals.com