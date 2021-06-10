Hanna Announces the Appointment of Mr. Gould as Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 - Hanna Capital Corp. (the "Corporation"), a publicly traded company focused on raising capital for exploration mainly in the base metal and resource sectors to provide investors with long-term capital growth by investing in a portfolio of undervalued companies and assets, is pleased to announce that Mr. John Gould has been appointed as the Corporation's new Chief Executive Officer.



Mr. Gould holds a B.Sc. degree from the University of Witwatersrand and a B.Sc. (Hons) from the University of the North-West. At the start of Mr. Gould's career, he was initially involved in Witwatersrand and Bushveld-type mining operations in South Africa. His experience includes all aspects of mining and geological that extended over deep and shallow level gold mining operations (Venterspost, East Driefontein, Randfontein Estates, Joel Gold Mine, ERPM, Grootvlei Gold Mine, Harmony and Virginia Gold Mines) as well as experience in the platinum mines (Rustenburg Platinum Mines - Amandelbult Section). Mr. Gould's international corporate experience started with him having headed up the South African operations for Platinum Group Metals for which he was responsible for the development and technical aspects of the company. Mr. Gould then joined First Uranium Corp. as Vice President Exploration and Technical Services and was initially responsible for the Business Plans for the company. He was then promoted to Chief Operating Officer for First Uranium (Ezulwini Mining Company). Mr. Gould has also had extensive experience in Chile and assisted in the development of a private company targeting potash, nitrates, and iodine.

To view Mr. Gould's complete C.V., visit The Company's Website www.hannacapitalcorp.com

Mr. Gould's appointment comes as the result of Mr. Brugh stepping down as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Brugh will remain as a director of the Corporation. The Corporation would like to thank Mr. Brugh for his contributions as Chief Executive Officer, and continued appreciation as an appointed Director.

The Corporation also announces the grant of an aggregate of 5,200,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants. These stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Corporation. Each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.06 per common share for a period of five (5) years from June 10, 2021.

Corporation contact:

John Gould

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 416.945.6630

info@hannacapitalcorp.com



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.