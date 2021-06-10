Frontline Announces Commencement of Drilling at its Menderes Gold Project, Located in SW Region of Turkey

Toronto, June 10, 2021 - Frontline Gold Corp. (TSXV:FGC) (OTC:FLDPF) ("Frontline" or the "Company") announces that a drill has been mobilized and the drilling program will commence at its Menderes Gold Project ("Menderes" or the "Property") in Turkey, on June 14th, as previously announced on May 11, 2021.

The drilling program at Menderes will concentrate on the southeastern strike extension of the Kokarpinar vein system with current inferred resources of 2.3Mt grading 6.64 gpt Au for 491,000 ounces of gold (43-101 Technical Report, Eldorado Gold, 2019). Drilling by Eldorado Gold has been testing for the Kokarpinar extension within 20-100m of Frontlines property boundary.

The program will initially consist of a 1,000 metres and it will test a few Priority 1 epithermal gold targets including a drill hole that will test for the extension of the upper epithermal Kokarpinar gold-bearing vein of Eldorado Gold's Efemcukuru Gold Mine Complex adjacent to Frontline's permit boundary to the west. The P13 target is approximately 20 metres from the Frontline-Eldorado mutual boundary.

Menderes Gold Property Highlights

Frontline, through it's 100% owned Turkish subsidiary, holds the Menderes Gold Project, a 6,194 ha (62 km2) contiguous land package located near the village of Efemcukuru, located only 20 km from the provincial capital of Izmir, Western Turkey. The permits that make up the Menderes Gold Project were acquired for their excellent potential to host intermediate sulphidation epithermal gold-bearing vein systems similar to those found within Eldorado Gold's Efemcukuru gold mine. Production forecast for 2021 at the Efemcukuru gold mine is 110,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 6.6 gpt Au (https://www.eldoradogold.com) (Figure 1).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Efemcukuru gold mine vein system of Eldorado Gold adjacent to Frontline Gold Menderes property, Turkey.

Commentary

Frontline's President and CEO, Walter Henry, stated: "I am very excited to announce the commencement of drilling at the Menderes Project, and to be doing it as scheduled despite the challenges faced by the industry and Turkey pertaining to Covid. This is a very exciting time for the Company and its shareholders, as we look forward to building on the drilling program and advancing the Menderes Project."

Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the properties comprising the Menderes, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results. Grab samples are selective in nature and are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Property.

About Frontline Gold Corporation

Frontline is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company's properties include the Crooked Pine Gold Project (Ontario), Paint Lake Road Gold Project (Ontario) Cameron Lake Gold Project (Ontario), the Route 109 Gold Project, the NE Bachelor Lake Gold Project and the Portage River Gold Project all in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, the Copperlode Project located approximately 60 kms east of the Red Lake Area and the Menderes gold project in the Izmir province of Western Turkey. Other Canadian exploration properties include other gold property groups in Ontario and include the Whitehorse Island Mining Patents.

Frontline continues to actively seek projects, and additional investor/partner(s) to continue to build upon its properties and net smelter return royalties.

Further information about the Company is available on the Company's website, www.frontlinegold.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, programs and financial position could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Company's control. These factors include: the availability of funds; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties, the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data, the uncertainties of resource and reserve estimations, receipt and security of mineral property titles; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, fluctuations in metal prices; currency fluctuations; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.





Contact: Walter Henry

Phone: (416) 861-9090

Walter Henry, President&CEO

Email: info@frontlinegold.com

Frontline Gold Corp.

Website: www.frontlinegold.com

Frontline Gold Corp. (TSX-V: FGC)

372 Bay Street, Suite 301

Toronto, Ontario M5H 2W9

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

