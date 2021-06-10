Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

? Great Panther Announces 2021 AGM Results

13:20 Uhr  |  CNW

TSX: GPR | NYSE American: GPL

VANCOUVER, June 10, 2021 - Great Panther Mining Ltd. (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas, reports that all proposed resolutions were passed at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting"), held on June 9, 2021, via virtual webcast.

A total of 119,910,686 common shares of the 355,399,779 common shares outstanding were voted, representing 33.74% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Great Panther. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of all directors as follows:

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR

WITHHELD

FOR

WITHHELD

David Garofalo

35,961,242

30,715,292

53.93%

46.07%

Trudy M. Curran

64,370,506

2,306,029

96.54%

3.46%

Joseph Gallucci

64,344,861

2,331,673

96.50%

3.50%

Alan Hair

64,646,566

2,029,968

96.96%

3.04%

Robert Henderson

64,678,075

1,998,459

97.00%

3.00%

John Jennings

64,305,757

2,370,777

96.44%

3.56%

Elise Rees

64,274,383

2,402,151

96.40%

3.60%

Kevin J. Ross

64,235,221

2,441,313

96.34%

3.66%

Dana Williams

64,249,294

2,427,240

96.36%

3.64%

In addition, shareholders voted 94.64% in favour of setting the number of directors at nine and 95.20% in favour of appointing KPMG LLP as auditors.

ABOUT GREAT PANTHER

Great Panther is a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of assets in Brazil, Mexico and Peru that includes three operating gold and silver mines, four exploration projects, and an advanced development project. Great Panther is actively exploring large land packages in highly prospective districts and is pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Great Panther trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE American under the symbol GPL.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/great-panther-announces-2021-agm-results-301309988.html

SOURCE Great Panther Mining Ltd.



Contact
Fiona Grant Leydier, Vice President, Investor Relations, T : +1 604 638 8956, TF : 1 888 355 1766, E : fgrant@greatpanther.com, W : www.greatpanther.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Great Panther Mining Ltd.

Great Panther Mining Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0YH8Q
CA39115V1013
www.greatpanther.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap