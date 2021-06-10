Dynacor Announces May 2021 Sales of US$15.7 Million (C$19.0 Million) and Cumulative 2021 Sales of US$69.1 Million (C$86.4 Million)

MONTREAL, June 10, 2021 - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-DNG) (Dynacor or the "Corporation"), an international gold ore industrial corporation servicing ASMs (artisanal and small-scale miners), today announced US$15.7 million (unaudited) (C$19.0 million) in sales for May 2021 and cumulative 2021 sales of US$69.1 million (unaudited) (C$86.4 million).

Reporting its second-best month of sales year to date and a 26% month-over-month increase (US$12.5 million in April), the Corporation is pleased to announce that it is well within exceeding its financial guidance based on the strong results from the first five months of the year. On February 18, 2021 (see news release), Dynacor published an annual financial guidance report including sales of $US150 million (C$191 million) and EPS (earnings per share) of US$0.18 at an average US$1850 per ounce gold price. The average selling price of gold per ounce in May 2021 was US$1873.

(1) sales are converted using the monthly average exchange rate

Plant Expansion: Construction Progress Update

The expansion nearing completion will permit Dynacor to maintain a maximum gold recovery rate and boost processing volumes to 430 tonnes per day (TPD). Due to a significant rise in ore supply over the last number of months, Dynacor has been steadily growing its throughput levels from its nameplate capacity of 300 TPD. As of today, the plant is operating at its maximum rate of 345 TPD. The expansion, which began in March, is progressing as planned and will be complete in the coming days.

