C2C Gold Corp. Commences 2021 Field Exploration Program

VANCOUVER, June 10, 2021 - C2C Gold Corp. (CSE: CTOC) (the "Company" or "C2C") is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2021 field exploration program across its extensive land package in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. Fieldwork will consist of two phases and is expected to last seven months. The Phase One program, now underway, is focused on innovative surface exploration techniques, LIDAR and airborne geophysical surveys, GTProbe sampling and rock sampling. Results from Phase One will delineate high priority targets for Phase Two which will include a focused drill program.



Exploration work will focus on the Badger, Millertown and Barrens Lake properties acquired from prospector Shawn Ryan. In addition, historical gold showings on C2C's new acquisitions, Tom Joe, Rocky Pond, and Jumpers Brook will be sampled and evaluated.

To view C2C project maps please visit: https://bit.ly/2TdFQaX.

C2C has contracted GroundTruth Exploration to execute the soil sampling program. The locally-hired and trained soil sampling crew will collect over 15,000 samples in Phase One over targeted grids in the Badger, Millertown, and Barrens Lake areas. Soil grid locations are selected based on structure, prior till or soil sampling, rock lithology, and access. The soil sampling and geophysical surveys are critical elements to address limited rock exposure in the project areas. The results will allow for more precise targeting of potential drill targets through a better understanding of the deep crustal structures, splay faults, and fold systems that underlie the region.

Concurrent with the start of the Phase One field program is a robust surficial geology orientation survey to characterize the till cover and a comprehensive regional structural geology interpretation.

C2C Gold - Newfoundland Properties

C2C Gold's project areas cover more than 1,160 km? along and between the RIL and the Valentine Lake shear zone in the Central Gold Belt of Newfoundland. The Company's prospective holdings extend for more than 100 km along the Central Gold Belt; a northeast trending structural zone extending across Newfoundland. Regionally extensive fault zones are deep crustal sutures which localize deformation and fluid flow and host orogenic-style gold bearing quartz veins and stockwork zones.

Companies working on active gold projects within this belt and the broader Exploits Subzone have noted the similarity in geological setting and character with both the Abitibi greenstone belts in Ontario and Quebec, Canada and the Bendigo-Fosterville gold deposits in Australia. Regionally, till and lake sediment sampling programs by the Newfoundland and Labrador Geological Survey defined northeast trending clusters of gold-in-till anomalies south of the RIL.

C2C Gold is focusing on testing the correlation between anomalous gold-in-till samples and underlying structural features shown on historical geophysical surveys. A comprehensive program of deeper soil sampling over the most promising areas will target potential buried gold mineralization. There are numerous gold-in-till anomalies throughout the C2C property holdings.



Newfoundland Projects - Regional Overview

Newfoundland has long been known to have a large number of gold occurrences with relatively little modern exploration. Historical production from the Hope Brook, Nugget Pond, and Point Rousse projects have been typical of the island's mines with relatively modest production from high grade deposits. More recently important significant drill intersections such as those announced by New Found Gold Corp. and those contributing to the growing resource at Marathon Gold Corp.'s Valentine Deposit have raised the status of the area to that of a premier gold exploration jurisdiction. These continued positive results have led to a dramatic increase in exploration activity giving rise to a modern-day gold rush throughout.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Lori Walton, P.Geo., CEO and Director and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

C2C Gold Corp.

C2C is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company holds the Badger, Millertown, and Barrens Lake projects, which cumulatively cover an area of more than 1,160 km? with road access and proximity to communities and power lines. C2C also holds a portfolio of projects within the prolific White Gold and Klondike districts in Canada's Yukon.

