Ero Copper Announces Plans to List on the New York Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, June 10, 2021 - Ero Copper Corp. ("Ero Copper" or the "Company") (TSX: ERO) is pleased to announce the Company has received approval from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") for a U.S. listing of its common shares. The Company expects to commence trading on the NYSE on or about June 15, 2021 under the ticker symbol "ERO". The Company's common shares will continue trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "ERO".



"We believe this U.S. listing is an important milestone for our Company as it provides another access point for investors seeking to invest in Ero," said Noel Dunn, Executive Chairman. "Since our IPO in 2017, our business and assets have achieved tremendous growth, garnering increased attention from global investors. We believe that listing on the NYSE offers an opportunity to broaden our shareholder base and enhance trading liquidity for existing shareholders."

Concurrent with the commencement of trading on the NYSE, Ero Copper's common shares will cease trading on the OTC Markets. Shareholders are not required to take any action. Ero Copper recommends that investors who bought shares on the OTC Markets monitor their brokerage accounts to ensure their holdings are updated to correctly reflect the new ticker symbol.

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero, headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the Vale do Cura?? Property, located in Bahia, Brazil. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, MCSA, 100% owner of the Vale do Cura?? Property with over 40 years of operating history in the region. The Company currently mines copper ore from the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines. In addition to the Vale do Cura?? Property, MCSA owns 100% of the Boa Esperan?a development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Par?, Brazil and the Company owns 97.6% of the NX Gold Mine, an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Vale do Cura??, Boa Esperan?a and NX Gold properties, can be found on the Company's website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

