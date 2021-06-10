Quartz Mountain Purchases BC Mineral Claims

VANCOUVER, June 10, 2021 - Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. ("Quartz Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV:QZM)(OTC PINK:QZMRF) announces that it has entered into a mineral claims purchase agreement to purchase nine mineral claims located near Houston, British Columbia for CAD$105,000 in cash and 1,000,000 shares in the capital of the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The claims are subject to a 2.5% NSR which can be bought-down to 1% for $1.5 million. There are no required work commitments for these claims as the transaction is not an option, however material exploration of this acquisition will need to await a financing which the Company will seek going forward.

