Infield Minerals Engages Integral Wealth Securities To Provide Capital Market Advisory Services

VANCOUVER, June 10, 2021 - Infield Minerals Corp. (TSXV:INFD) ("Infield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, subject to TSX Venture Exchange and all other regulatory approvals, that it has retained Integral Wealth Securities ltd. ("Integral") pursuant to an agreement dated June 10, 2021 (the "Agreement") to provide ongoing strategic advice and support services regarding Infield's ongoing capital market activities.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Integral will perform general capital market and advisor support services, with a focus on maintaining active and orderly trading in the markets for Infield's securities.

In conjunction with the services rendered by Integral, Infield will pay to Integral a monthly cash fee of $6,000 with a term of 12 months from the date of execution of the Agreement.

Established in 2004, Integral is a private and independent investment dealer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Integral is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and can access all Canadian stock exchanges and alternative trading systems.

The Company and Integral act at arm's length, and Integral has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The fee to be paid by the Company to Integral under the Agreement is for services only.

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 400,000 incentive stock options to certain directors and consultants of the Company. The options have an exercise price of $0.40 per share and expire in 5 years.

For more information, please contact Evandra Nakano, the CEO, President and a director of the Company, at +1 (604) 220-4691 or email: info@infieldminerals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Infield Minerals Corp.

Evandra Nakano

Director

About Infield

Infield Minerals is currently exploring for high-grade gold and silver in mining-friendly Nevada. Our mission is to grow the company through discovery, acquisitions and sustainable development of high quality, high potential assets. Founded in 2020, Infield is led by a team of mining entrepreneurs with extensive technical and resource evaluation experience.

www.infieldminerals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning Infield's plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward?looking statements". Forward?looking statements may be, but are not always, identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. Infield cautions readers that forward?looking statements, including without limitation those relating to Infield's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including geopolitical risk, regulatory, COVID-19 and exchange rate risk) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward?looking statements.

