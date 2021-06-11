California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 - California Gold Mining Inc. (CSE:CGM) ("California Gold") would like to remind shareholders that the proxy voting deadline to vote their shares for the proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Stratabound Minerals Corp. ("Stratabound") is 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Reasons and Benefits of the Arrangement:

In evaluating the Arrangement and UNANIMOUSLY reaching their conclusion and making their recommendation that California Gold shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement, the California Gold Board of Directors considered the benefits and advantages resulting from the Arrangement, including, among others:

Attractive Premium to California Gold Shareholders

Shareholder Support from California Gold's largest shareholder and largest secured creditor

Increased Liquidity of Stratabound Shares

Participation in Future Potential Growth of Stratabound

Increased Access to Capital

The combined company will have a superior cash position compared to California Gold

Stratabound's Strong Proven Management Team



California Gold Meeting

The annual and special meeting of shareholders of California Gold is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 electronically via live audio webcast.

Additional information concerning the Arrangement can be found in California Gold's information circular (the "Information Circular") dated May 17, 2021. An electronic copy of the Information Circular is available under California Gold's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

How to Vote

Shareholders are encouraged to vote today to ensure your vote is received in a timely manner.

Registered shareholders: Shares held in your own name and represented by a physical certificate may vote may attend and vote at the Meeting virtually by following the steps listed in the Information Circular.

Beneficial shareholders: Shares held with a broker, bank or other intermediary may vote by:

TAX INFORMATION

In addition, California Gold wishes to update its previously issued tax disclosure in the Information Circular and as such announces that it has filed an amendment (the "Amendment") to the Information Circular. A copy of the Amendment is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Except as described above, the Information Circular remains unchanged from the version that was mailed to the California Gold shareholders and the version that was previously filed on SEDAR.

ABOUT STRATABOUND

Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) is a well funded Canadian exploration and development company focused on gold exploration at its flagship Golden Culvert Project, Yukon Territory and its new McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company also holds a significant land position that hosts three base metals deposits in the Bathurst base metals camp of new Brunswick featuring the Captain Copper Cobalt Gold Deposit that hosts an NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Resource.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA GOLD

California Gold Mining Inc.'s flagship Fremont gold project located in Mariposa County, California lies within California's prolific Mother Lode Gold Belt.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes forward looking information. All information other than information of historical fact is forward looking information. The use of any of the words "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "would", "believe", "predict" and "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking information. More particularly, this news release contains statements concerning the timing and receipt of the final order to the Arrangement and the expected closing date of the Arrangement. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking information. No assurance can be given that this information will prove to be correct and such forward looking information included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

The forward looking information provided in this news release is based upon a number of material factors and assumptions including, without limitation, the timely receipt of court approval and the satisfaction or waiver of other closing conditions in connection with Arrangement.

Forward looking information is subject to a number of risks and other factors that could cause actual results and events to vary materially from that anticipated by such forward looking information. In particular, the completion of the Arrangement is subject to a number of risks including, without limitation, (a) that court approval may not be obtained in the timeline or on the terms currently anticipated or at all; and (b) that the Arrangement is subject to a number of closing conditions and no assurance can be given that all such conditions will be met or will be met in the timelines required by the arrangement agreement dated April 20, 2021 between Stratabound and California Gold. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks, uncertainties and assumptions are not exhaustive.

The forward looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date of this news release. Neither Stratabound nor California Gold undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

