RETRANSMISSION: BMEX Gold Announces DTC Eligibility and Trades on OTCQB

Vancouver, June 11, 2021 - BMEX Gold Inc. (TSXV: BMEX) (OTCQB: MRIRF) (FSE: 8M0) ("BMEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has qualified for DTC Eligibility and is trading on the OTCQB® under the symbol MRIRF. DTC Eligibility means that a public company's securities are able to be deposited electronically through DTC.

Warner Uhl, President and CEO of BMEX Gold commented, "DTC Eligibility facilitates the trading of our shares on the OTCQB. Our US investor base is an important group of shareholders and I am pleased to have qualified for DTC eligibility and to be trading on the OTCQB Market, increasing our exposure to one of the largest investor markets globally. BMEX Gold has multiple highly prospective gold projects in the Quebec Abitibi gold belt which is one of the most prolific gold belts in the world. This year promises to be an exciting year for BMEX with exploration planned for King Tut and Dunlop Bay properties."

About BMEX Gold Inc.

BMEX Gold Inc. is a junior Canadian mining exploration company with the primary objective to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada. BMEX is currently fully focused on earning 100% interest in its two projects, both located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt:

King Tut Project consists of 120 contiguous claims on 5,206 hectares

Dunlop Bay Project consists of 76 mineral claims that cover 4,226 hectares

BMEX common shares trade under the symbol "BMEX" on the TSX-V and under the symbol 8M0 on the Frankfurt Exchange.

