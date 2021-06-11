Menü Artikel
Eldorado Gold Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders; Announces Management Appointments

12:45 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, June 11, 2021 - Eldorado Gold Corp. ("Eldorado" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that all director nominees, as listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 27, 2021, were elected as directors of Eldorado at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on June 10, 2021.

Election of Directors
Directors Votes For Votes Withheld Outcome
George Albino 89,608,334 1,629,121 Elected
98.21% 1.79%
George Burns 90,597,246 640,220 Elected
99.30% 0.70%
Teresa Conway 90,540,695 696,770 Elected
99.24% 0.76%
Catharine Farrow 90,432,623 804,842 Elected
99.12% 0.88%
Pamela Gibson 89,348,846 1,888,620 Elected
97.93% 2.07%
Judith Mosely 90,482,619 754,847 Elected
99.17% 0.83%
Steven Reid 90,664,166 573,300 Elected
99.37% 0.63%
John Webster 89,803,931 1,433,535 Elected
98.43% 1.57%


At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company also approved:

  • The appointment of auditors;
  • Setting the auditor's pay;
  • The advisory resolution on executive compensation; and
  • The Amended and Restated Performance Share Unit Plan

Voting results on each resolution are detailed below and can also be found in the Company's final Report on Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). All resolutions were conducted by ballot.

Appointment of Auditors
Votes For Votes Withheld Outcome
106,857,183
99.17%		 896,659
0.83%		 Carried

Setting the Auditor's Pay
Votes For Votes Against Outcome
92,999,506
99.66%
 317,578
0.34%
 Carried

Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
Votes For Votes Against Outcome
89,679,769
98.29%
 1,557,695
1.71%
 Carried


Amended and Restated Performance Share Unit Plan
Votes For Votes Against Outcome
84,720,668
92.86%
 6,516,796
7.14%
 Carried


Management Appointments

Eldorado also announces the appointments of Paul Ferneyhough and Lisa Wilkinson to the Senior Management team.

Paul Ferneyhough joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Chief Growth and Integration Officer in May 2021. Paul is responsible for overseeing the development and execution of Eldorado's strategic growth roadmaps. In this role, he will identify and realize opportunities to unlock value from within the operations. He is also be responsible for integrating technology, initiatives and processes using cross-functional approaches and teams across Eldorado's global footprint. Prior to joining Eldorado Gold, Paul spent nearly two decades with Repsol SA (and Talisman Energy), most recently as Executive Director leading Repsol's North American upstream oil and gas division. He also held progressively senior leadership roles in corporate, line and functional areas including finance, investor relations, strategy, commercial, planning, and business performance management.

Lisa Wilkinson joined Eldorado in May 2021 as Vice President, Investor Relations. Lisa oversees all investor relations activities and marketing for Eldorado Gold. Prior to joining Eldorado Gold, Lisa was Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Development at TMAC Resources. Before that, she spent several years in capital allocation, business planning and capital projects at Kinross Gold. Lisa's background in capital markets includes equity research roles with RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and Citigroup.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Contact

Investor Relations
Lisa Wilkinson, VP, Investor Relations
604.757.2237 or 1.888.353.8166
lisa.wilkinson@eldoradogold.com

Media
Louise Burgess, Director Communications and Government Relations
604.601.6679 or 1.888.363.8166
louise.burgess@eldoradogold.com



