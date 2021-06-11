TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

WHITE ROCK, June 11, 2021 - TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG")has, subject to regulatory approval, retained Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") to provide market-making service and to aid in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company effective June 15, 2021.

The market-making service will be undertaken by Red Cloud, a registered broker in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable laws. For its services, TDG has agreed to pay Red Cloud $5,000 per month. TDG and Red Cloud act at arm's length, and Red Cloud has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in TDG or its securities. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement between Red Cloud and the Company and Red Cloud will not receive any shares or options from the Company as compensation for services it will render.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is a 100%, principal-owned Canadian based IIROC investment dealer focused in the junior resource sector. Our primary businesses include investment banking, equity research, and market stabilization and liquidity services. Red Cloud was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry. Our goal is to become the leading global investment boutique in junior resources.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major holder of mineral claims and mining leases in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 metres of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG proposes to advance the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. TDG currently has 64,423,459 common shares issued and outstanding.

