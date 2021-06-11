Americas Gold and Silver Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting
Americas Gold and Silver Corp. ("the "Company") (TSX:USA; NYSE American: USAS) is pleased to report that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business including the election of each of the nominees listed in its management information circular ("Circular") dated April 30, 2021 at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 10, 2021. Detailed results from the election of directors are set out below.
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
|
% For
|
|
Votes Withheld
|
|
% Withheld
|
Alex Davidson
|
32,027,448
|
|
78.97%
|
|
8,529,659
|
|
21.03%
|
Darren Blasutti
|
35,023,999
|
|
86.36%
|
|
5,533,108
|
|
13.64%
|
Alan Edwards
|
34,863,041
|
|
85.96%
|
|
5,694,066
|
|
14.04%
|
Bradley R. Kipp
|
35,021,779
|
|
86.35%
|
|
5,535,328
|
|
13.65%
|
Gordon Pridham
|
32,481,343
|
|
80.09%
|
|
8,075,764
|
|
19.91%
|
Manuel Rivera
|
35,029,162
|
|
86.37%
|
|
5,527,945
|
|
13.63%
|
Lorie Waisberg
|
23,090,842
|
|
56.93%
|
|
17,466,265
|
|
43.07%
The biographies of directors and further details about the Company's corporate governance practices are available at www.americas-gold.com.
About Americas Gold and Silver Corporation
Americas Gold and Silver Corp. is a high-growth precious metals mining company with multiple assets in North America. The Company owns the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, USA, the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico and manages the 60%-owned Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. The Company also owns the San Felipe development project in Sonora, Mexico. For further information, please see SEDAR or www.americas-gold.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210611005102/en/
Contact
Stefan Axell
VP, Corporate Development & Communications
Americas Gold and Silver Corp.
416-874-1708
Darren Blasutti
President and CEO
Americas Gold and Silver Corp.
416?848?9503