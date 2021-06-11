Americas Gold and Silver Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

Americas Gold and Silver Corp. ("the "Company") (TSX:USA; NYSE American: USAS) is pleased to report that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business including the election of each of the nominees listed in its management information circular ("Circular") dated April 30, 2021 at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 10, 2021. Detailed results from the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Alex Davidson 32,027,448 78.97% 8,529,659 21.03% Darren Blasutti 35,023,999 86.36% 5,533,108 13.64% Alan Edwards 34,863,041 85.96% 5,694,066 14.04% Bradley R. Kipp 35,021,779 86.35% 5,535,328 13.65% Gordon Pridham 32,481,343 80.09% 8,075,764 19.91% Manuel Rivera 35,029,162 86.37% 5,527,945 13.63% Lorie Waisberg 23,090,842 56.93% 17,466,265 43.07%

The biographies of directors and further details about the Company's corporate governance practices are available at www.americas-gold.com.

About Americas Gold and Silver Corporation

Americas Gold and Silver Corp. is a high-growth precious metals mining company with multiple assets in North America. The Company owns the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, USA, the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico and manages the 60%-owned Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. The Company also owns the San Felipe development project in Sonora, Mexico. For further information, please see SEDAR or www.americas-gold.com.

Contact

Stefan Axell

VP, Corporate Development & Communications

Americas Gold and Silver Corp.

416-874-1708

Darren Blasutti

President and CEO

Americas Gold and Silver Corp.

416?848?9503