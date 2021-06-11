Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Americas Gold and Silver Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

13:00 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Americas Gold and Silver Corp. ("the "Company") (TSX:USA; NYSE American: USAS) is pleased to report that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business including the election of each of the nominees listed in its management information circular ("Circular") dated April 30, 2021 at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 10, 2021. Detailed results from the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Alex Davidson

32,027,448

78.97%

8,529,659

21.03%

Darren Blasutti

35,023,999

86.36%

5,533,108

13.64%

Alan Edwards

34,863,041

85.96%

5,694,066

14.04%

Bradley R. Kipp

35,021,779

86.35%

5,535,328

13.65%

Gordon Pridham

32,481,343

80.09%

8,075,764

19.91%

Manuel Rivera

35,029,162

86.37%

5,527,945

13.63%

Lorie Waisberg

23,090,842

56.93%

17,466,265

43.07%

The biographies of directors and further details about the Company's corporate governance practices are available at www.americas-gold.com.

About Americas Gold and Silver Corporation

Americas Gold and Silver Corp. is a high-growth precious metals mining company with multiple assets in North America. The Company owns the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, USA, the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico and manages the 60%-owned Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. The Company also owns the San Felipe development project in Sonora, Mexico. For further information, please see SEDAR or www.americas-gold.com.



Contact

Stefan Axell
VP, Corporate Development & Communications
Americas Gold and Silver Corp.
416-874-1708

Darren Blasutti
President and CEO
Americas Gold and Silver Corp.
416?848?9503


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Americas Gold and Silver Corp.

Americas Gold and Silver Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2PRX2
CA03062D1006
www.americas-gold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap