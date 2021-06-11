Copper Mountain Mining Provides Senior Management Update

VANCOUVER, June 11, 2021 - Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Don Strickland as Executive Vice President, Sustainability, transitioning from Chief Operating Officer, effective July 1, 2021. At that time, Mr. Eric Dell, Copper Mountain Mine's General Manager, will become Senior Vice President, Operations.

"The appointment of Don to EVP of Sustainability highlights the priority we place on our corporate and social responsibility objectives, which are prominent and central to our business in both Australia and Canada." commented Gil Clausen, Copper Mountain's President and CEO. "This new role will allow Don to focus 100% of his efforts on ensuring that we are achieving the sustainability goals that touch every aspect of our business including health and safety, permitting, public and community relations, human resources and environmental excellence. Don has been leading our ESG initiatives and achievements to date and this move was a natural transition at a time when we are making large strides in these areas."

"Further, I would like to congratulate Eric Dell on his new role as Senior Vice President of Operations. Eric has been successfully managing the Copper Mountain Mine over the last several years. He will bring renewed focus to the operating team at the Copper Mountain Mine and the Eva Project as we sustainably grow the business in line with our vision to triple our 2020 production within the next five years."

