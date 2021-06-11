Copper Mountain Mining Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, June 11, 2021 - Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSX: CMMC) (ASX:C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") announces results of the Company's annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 10, 2021. A total of 98,236,689 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 47.06% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

The results for the items voted at the Meeting are as follows:

Number of Directors Vote For % For Votes Against % Against Set the number of directors at eight 85,002,689 99.64% 303,337 0.36%

Election of Directors Vote For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Bruce Aunger 84,671,986 99.26% 634,040 0.74% Michele Buchignani 82,627,968 96.86% 2,678,058 3.14% Gilmour Clausen 84,557,977 99.12% 748,049 0.88% Ed Dowling 82,982,371 97.28% 2,323,655 2.72% M. Stephen Enders 84,040,725 98.52% 1,265,301 1.48% Paula Rogers 83,941,541 98.40% 1,364,485 1.60% Peter Sullivan 81,082,102 95.05% 4,223,924 4.95% William Washington 84,362,960 98.89% 943,066 1.11%

The Company reports shareholders reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.



Vote For % For Votes Against % Against Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 98,030,600 99.79% 206,089 0.21%

The Company's shareholders voted for the Company's non-binding advisory vote on compensation ("Say on Pay").



Vote For % For Votes Against % Against Approval of advisory vote on compensation 66,452,349 77.90% 18,853,677 22.10%

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain mine currently produces approximately 100 million pounds of copper equivalent per year, with average annual production expected to increase to approximately 140 million pounds of copper equivalent. Copper Mountain also has the development-stage Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 2,100 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

On behalf of the Board of

Copper Mountain Mining Corp.

"Gil Clausen"

Gil Clausen, P.Eng.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements concerning, among other things, the expected increase in the Company's average annual production, and the Company's intentions regarding its objectives, goals or future plans. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the successful exploration of the Company's properties in Canada and Australia, the reliability of the historical data referenced in this press release and risks set out in Copper Mountain's public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Copper Mountain believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Copper Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Copper Mountain Mining Corp.