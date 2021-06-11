Kenadyr Cancels Kamkor Copper Deposit Acquisition

VANCOUVER, June 11, 2021 - Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. (TSXV:KEN) (OTC:KNDYF) (FRA:KM0) (the "Company" or "Kenadyr") announces it has cancelled its letter of intent for the acquisition of 100% of Kamkor-Saryarka LLP, as announced on April 27, 2021. The parties could not agree to final terms to form a legally binding agreement. Additionally, the Bridge Financing, as announced on May 25, 2021, is also cancelled.

Tim McCutcheon, Kenadyr's CEO, said: "I am disappointed in this turn of events, but remain optimistic about the potential of our existing Borubai gold exploration asset and emerging resource opportunities in Central Asia."

About Kenadyr

Kenadyr is developing its 100%-owned Borubai gold exploration license in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as evaluating growth opportunities in the gold mining sector. The Borubai license completely surrounds the Taldybulak Levoberezhniy gold mine, with which it shares mineralization trends. Taldybulak Levoberezhniy produced 133,335 oz gold in 2019 and is operated by Zijin Mining.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

