TRU Precious Metals Announces Resumption of Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and DTC Eligibility

Fredericton, June 11, 2021 - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU) (OTCQB: TRUIF) (FSE: 706) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shares of its common stock have resumed trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB Venture") in the United States under the stock symbol "TRUIF". This is following the filing and completion of a Change of Business regarding the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange (as announced on May 13, 2021). TRU is also pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

TRU Co-Founder and CEO Joel Freudman, commented: "I am pleased that TRU has resumed trading on the OTCQB Venture following the pause we underwent as we completed our Change of Business to a mining issuer. The OTCQB Venture provides TRU with access to an efficient and transparent trading platform within the United States market. I am also equally pleased that our common shares are now DTC eligible, as it represents an important additional step forward in increasing liquidity, broadening our shareholder base, and building a strong presence for our company within the US capital markets sphere".

DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, based in the United States, that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities streamlines the process of trading, enhances liquidity, and provides direct access to investors and brokers throughout the OTC Capital Markets in the United States.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU has assembled a portfolio of 5 gold exploration properties in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The Company has an option with a subsidiary of TSX-listed Altius Minerals Corporation to purchase 100% of the Golden Rose Project, located along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone. TRU also owns 100% of the Twilite Gold Project, located along the same Shear Zone, and 3 under-explored properties including its Rolling Pond Property (under option) bordering New Found Gold Corp.'s high-grade Queensway Project. TRU's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TRU", on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "TRUIF", and on the Frankfurt exchange under the symbol "706".

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent"), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization Canadian companies. For more information on Resurgent and its portfolio companies, please visit Resurgent's LinkedIn profile at https://ca.linkedin.com/company/resurgent-capital-corp.

For further information about TRU, please contact:

Joel Freudman

Co-Founder, President & CEO

TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Phone: 1-855-760-2TRU (2878)

Email: ir@trupreciousmetals.com

Website: www.trupreciousmetals.com

Cautionary Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the benefits of the Company's OTCQB Venture resumption of trading and DTC Eligibility. These statements are based on numerous assumptions believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: volatility in financial markets, economic conditions, and precious metals prices; regulatory approval process; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87252