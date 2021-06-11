Exploits Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, June 11, 2021 - Exploits Discovery Corp. , ("Exploits" or the "Company") (CSE:NFLD) (CNSX:NFLD.CN) (OTC:RNRRF) (FSE:634-FF) announces that, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, it has granted to certain of its directors, officers, employees and consultants incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 600,000 common shares exercisable on or before June 10, 2024 at a price of $1.19 per share.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits Discovery is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company currently holds the Jonathan's Pond, Dog Bay, Mt. Peyton, Middle Ridge, True Grit, Great Bend, and Gazeebow projects covering approximately 2,000 square kilometres of mineral tenements. The PB Hill projects syndicate covers an additional area of almost 2,000 square kilometres.

With five permitted drill targets, ample cash reserves, and a drill working and committed through the summer 2021, Exploits is positioned for discovery.

Exploits believes that the Exploits Subzone Gold Belt, which runs 200 km from Dog Bay southwest to Bay d'Espoir, has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980s. The last 40 years have seen incremental advancements in the understanding of gold mineralization in the camp. The sum of this knowledge is now coming together in discrete and effective exploration models that have delivered results including New Found Gold's 2019 discovery hole. The Exploits Subzone and GRUB regions have been the focus of major staking and financing since late 2019.

The team at Exploits, with significant local experience and knowledge, have studied the entirety of the Exploits Subzone and surrounding regions, and have picked individual land packages for staking or joint ventures, where there are opportunities for world class discoveries and mine development. Exploits intends to leverage its local team and the larger shift in geologic understanding and become one of the most extensive explorers in the Exploits Subzone.

