Infield Minerals Retains Proactive Investors for Market Awareness

VANCOUVER, June 11, 2021 - Infield Minerals Corp. (TSXV:INFD) ("Infield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Proactive Investors ("Proactive") to broaden the Company's reach within a global investor network, as well as to assist with general market awareness. Proactive will provide editorial coverage of Infield press releases, generate feature articles based on interviews with Company executives, and produce video interviews. Proactive will provide these services over the next 13 months for a fee of $22,500, to be paid in advance out of the Company's current working capital.

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives engage with investors.

"We are pleased to engage the services of Proactive for editorial and video interview coverage of developments at Infield. We believe it is a platform that can leverage our story in new and dynamic ways," stated Evandra Nakano, CEO of Infield. "We look forward to working with the Proactive team and making the most of its experience helping us tell the world what we do."

The Company and Proactive act at arm's length, and Proactive has no interest, direct or indirectly, in the Company or its securities or any right to acquire such an interest. The fee to be paid by the Company to Proactive is for services only.

For more information, please contact Evandra Nakano, the CEO, President and a director of the Company, at +1 (604) 220-4691 or email: info@infieldminerals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Infield Minerals Corp.

Evandra Nakano

Director

About Infield

Infield Minerals is currently exploring for high-grade gold and silver in mining-friendly Nevada. Our mission is to grow the company through discovery, acquisitions and sustainable development of high quality, high potential assets. Founded in 2020, Infield is led by a team of mining entrepreneurs with extensive technical and resource evaluation experience.

About Proactive

Proactive Investors enables companies and investors to connect intelligently. Proactive is one of the fastest growing financial media portals in the world, providing breaking news, commentary and analysis on hundreds of listed companies and pre-IPO businesses across the globe, 24/7.

For further information, please visit www.proactiveinvestors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning Infield's plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward?looking statements". Forward?looking statements may be, but are not always, identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. Infield cautions readers that forward?looking statements, including without limitation those relating to Infield's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including geopolitical risk, regulatory, COVID-19 and exchange rate risk) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward?looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate or that management's assumptions underlying such statements will materialize. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this new release and Infield does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

