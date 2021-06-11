Harvest Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, June 11, 2021 - Harvest Gold Corp. ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:HVG) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.20 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one (1) additional Share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from the closing date of the Offering, provided that in the event that the closing price of the Company's Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (or such other exchange on which the Company's Shares may become traded) is $0.50 or greater per Share during any twenty (20) consecutive trading day period at any time subsequent to four months and one day after the closing date, the Warrants will expire at 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30th day after the date on which the Company provides notice of such accelerated expiry to the holders of the Warrants.

No finder's fees or commissions will be paid in connection with the Offering.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for exploration on the Company's Emerson, Goathorn and Jacobite projects in Central British Columbia, consultation with First Nations in the area of the Company's mineral projects, shareholder and investor communications, and general administrative expenses.

All securities issued in the private placement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering. Additional resale restrictions and legends may apply in the United States and other jurisdictions.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rick Mark,

President and CEO

Harvest Gold Corp.

For more information please contact:

Rick Mark or Jan Urata

@ 604.737.2303 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.