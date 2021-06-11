Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Voting Results From 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, June 11, 2021 - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (the "Meeting") was held today, June 11th in Vancouver, British Columbia at which 54% of the issued common shares, as of the record date for the Meeting, were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented, including the re-election of all director nominees, namely Nolan Watson, David Awram, David E. De Witt, Andrew T. Swarthout, John P.A. Budreski, Mary L. Little and Vera Kobalia. Detailed results of the vote for directors are set out below:

Election of Directors Votes for % for Votes Withheld % Withheld Nolan Watson 77,011,305 99.58% 328,466 0.42% David Awram 74,538,308 96.38% 2,801,463 3.62% David E. De Witt 74,798,812 96.71% 2,540,959 3.29% Andrew T. Swarthout 75,993,933 98.26% 1,345,838 1.74% John P.A. Budreski 70,100,101 90.64% 7,239,670 9.36% Mary L. Little 74,584,478 96.44% 2,755,293 3.56% Vera Kobalia 76,984,848 99.54% 354,923 0.46%

Detailed voting results for all matters considered at the Meeting will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

ABOUT SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES

Sandstorm is a gold royalty company that provides upfront financing to gold mining companies that are looking for capital and in return, receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm has acquired a portfolio of 220 royalties, of which 24 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com.

