Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Voting Results From 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting
VANCOUVER, June 11, 2021 - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (the "Meeting") was held today, June 11th in Vancouver, British Columbia at which 54% of the issued common shares, as of the record date for the Meeting, were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented, including the re-election of all director nominees, namely Nolan Watson, David Awram, David E. De Witt, Andrew T. Swarthout, John P.A. Budreski, Mary L. Little and Vera Kobalia. Detailed results of the vote for directors are set out below:
|
Election of Directors
|
Votes for
|
% for
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Nolan Watson
|
77,011,305
|
99.58%
|
328,466
|
0.42%
|
David Awram
|
74,538,308
|
96.38%
|
2,801,463
|
3.62%
|
David E. De Witt
|
74,798,812
|
96.71%
|
2,540,959
|
3.29%
|
Andrew T. Swarthout
|
75,993,933
|
98.26%
|
1,345,838
|
1.74%
|
John P.A. Budreski
|
70,100,101
|
90.64%
|
7,239,670
|
9.36%
|
Mary L. Little
|
74,584,478
|
96.44%
|
2,755,293
|
3.56%
|
Vera Kobalia
|
76,984,848
|
99.54%
|
354,923
|
0.46%
Detailed voting results for all matters considered at the Meeting will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.
