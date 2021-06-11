Quantum Battery Metals Announces Mobilization of Ground Crew for Its Lithium Focused Work Program

Vancouver, June 11, 2021 - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FRA: 23B) ("Quantum" or the "Company") has begun to mobilize a ground crew for its three lithium projects, Rose West, Albanel, and Kelso Property as a priority for the 2021 mining program. The Company will be arranging and mobilizing a ground crew and helicopter supported prospecting of the Quebec properties.

The work being done will include rock sampling and the Company intends to use the survey results as a deciding factor on which parts of the three properties to start with. However, all three properties are located within Quebec, in which, cost and time for travel will be reduced due to the close proximity to each other. The proposed program budget will be adjusted as new results come in from initial geological work. The Company expects to have the initial surveying and groundwork done by 2021 Q3. The Company is excited to proceed with the mining program in 2021 full force through the exploration and prospecting of the Company's lithium properties.

"We are very excited about the prospects of these three properties and will be working aggressively and diligently to explore these grounds," states, David Greenway, Director.

