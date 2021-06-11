Golden Ridge Resources Completes $2,100,000 Financing

June 11, 2021 - Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GLDN) ("Golden Ridge" or the "Company") has completed the previously announced financing (see new release of June 4, 2021) wherein the Company has issued today 8,400,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.25 for gross proceeds of $2,100,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant at "Warrant") of Company. Each Warrant entitles the subscriber to purchase one additional common share for at an exercise price of $0.50 per common share until June 11, 2023.

Mr. Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation that is beneficially owned by him, acquired 6,000,000 Units for approximate consideration of $1,500,000. Subsequent to the closing of the offering, Mr. Sprott beneficially owns or controls 6,000,000 Common Shares of the Company and 3,000,000 Warrants, representing approximately 11.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis and approximately 16.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Warrants forming part of the Units acquired. Prior to the offering, Mr. Sprott did not beneficially own or control any securities of the Company.

The Units were acquired by Mr. Sprott for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of Golden Ridge Resources, including on the open market or through private acquisitions, or sell securities of the company, including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future, depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other factors that Mr. Sprott considers relevant from time to time.

A copy of Mr. Sprott's early-warning report will be filed under Golden Ridge's profile on SEDAR and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at 416-945-3294 (200 Bay St., Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1).

Proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for general working capital and to further the Company's Newfoundland project portfolio.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period under applicable securities laws expiring on October 12, 2021.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Golden Ridge

Golden Ridge is a TSX-V listed exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in Newfoundland and British Columbia. Golden Ridge is currently focused on exploration and development of its portfolio of exploration assets in Newfoundland. The company owns a 100% interest in the 1,700-hectare Hank copper-gold-silver-lead-zinc property and the 3,000- hectare Hickman copper-gold property located in the Golden Triangle district, approximately 140 kilometres north of Stewart, British Columbia and has a portfolio of exploration projects in Newfoundland.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Golden Ridge Resources Ltd.

"Mike Blady"

Mike Blady

President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:

Mike Blady, CEO and Director

T: 250-717.3151

F: 250-717.1845

W: www.goldenridgeresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including: that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, that the Company obtains required regulatory approvals, that the Company continues to maintain a good relationship with the local project communities. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, which could result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, delays in regulatory approval, risks associated with the interpretation of data, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to mineral exploration and development activities and to the Company as set forth in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis reports filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information or statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

