Millennial Precious Metals Corp. To Pay Finder's Fee For Acquisition

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 - Millennial Precious Metals Corp. ("Millennial" or the "Company") (TSXV: MPM) would like to announce that in connection with its recently completed acquisition of Clover Nevada LLC's interest in each of the Wildcat Property, the Mountain View Property, the Marr Property, the Ocelot Property, the Eden Property and the Dune Property located in Nevada (the "Acquisition"), Millennial will pay $221,522.68 in cash (inclusive of taxes) and issue 350,000 common shares of Millennial to Stifel GMP as a finder's fee, subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The common shares issuable to Stifel GMP will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance. Further details regarding the Acquisition are set out in the Form 2B (Listing Application) of Millennial dated April 19, 2021, which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Millennial's issuer profile.

ABOUT MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

Millennial Precious Metals (TSX.V:MPM) is a Nevada-based development company focused on unlocking quality ounces through the responsible expansion of its seven gold projects. The Company plans to accelerate the development of its two flagship projects, Wildcat and Mountain View. The Wildcat Inferred Mineral Resource estimate contains 776,000 ounces of Au oxide (60.8 million tonnes at 0.40 g/t gold; effective date of November 18, 2020) and the Mountain View Inferred Mineral Resource estimate contains 427,000 ounces of Au oxide (23.2 million tonnes at 0.57 g/t gold; effective date of November 15, 2020). Each of the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Resource Estimate for the Wildcat Project, Pershing County, Nevada, United States", dated November 20, 2020 with an effective date of November 18, 2020 prepared by William J. Lewis, B.Sc., P.Geo., Rodrigo Calles-Montijo, MSc., CPG, and Leonardo de Souza, MAusIMM (CP) and the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Mountain View Project, Washoe Country, Nevada, USA", dated November 25, 2020 with an effective date of November 15, 2020, prepared by William J. Lewis, B.Sc., P.Geo., Rodrigo Calles-Montijo, MSc., CPG, and Leonardo de Souza, MAusIMM (CP) is available on Millennial's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Millennial Precious Metals is led by an experienced management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets. The Company is well positioned to create value for all stakeholders by applying a systematic strategy to develop all seven gold projects over the next few years.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the business development objectives and plans of Millennial.

Forward-looking information contained in this news release are based on certain factors and assumptions. While Millennial considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to health pandemics and the outbreak of communicable diseases, such as the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Further, these forward looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: (1) a downturn in general economic conditions in North America and internationally, (2) the inherent uncertainties and speculative nature associated with mineral exploration, (3) a decreased demand for precious metals, (4) any number of events or causes which may delay exploration and development of the property interests, such as environmental liabilities, weather, mechanical failures, safety concerns and labour problems, (5) the risk that the Company does not execute its business plan, (6) inability to finance operations and growth, (7) inability to obtain all necessary permitting and financing, and (8) other factors beyond the Company's control. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Millennial does not assume an obligation to update these forward looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/



SOURCE Millennial Precious Metals Corp.







Contact

Jason Kosec, President & CEO, jason.kosec@millennialpm.com, Dir.: 250-552-7424, Related link: millennialpreciousmetals.com

