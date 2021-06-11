S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index - Capstone Mining Corp.

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX - June 21, 2021

COMPANY GICS SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Capstone Mining Corp.

(TSX:CS) Materials Diversified Metals & Mining ADDED Nuvei Corporation SV

(TSX:NVEI) Information

Technology Data Processing & Outsourced Services ADDED Stelco Holdings Inc.

(TSX:STLC) Materials Steel ADDED Trisura Group Ltd.

(TSX:TSU) Financials Property & Casualty Insurance DELETED AcuityAds Holdings Inc..

(TSX:AT) Communication

Services Interactive Media & Services DELETED Endeavour Mining Corp.

(TSX:EDV) Materials Gold

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 21, 2021:

