Torian Resources Limited: Monger Gold IPO Update

Perth, Australia - Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) provides an update on the admission of Monger Gold Ltd (Monger Gold) to the official list of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).Following close of the offer on 28 May 2021 the Company has been progressing its satisfaction of the conditions precedent to admission as detailed by the ASX.Monger Gold presently anticipates being admitted to the official list on ASX by the end of June 2021.Further information in relation to the Offer can be found at the Monger Gold website:http://mongergold.com.au/prospectus/





Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.



Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.



Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.





