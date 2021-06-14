Arbor Metals Corp. Plans Geophysical Survey at the Rakounga Gold Concession, Burkina Faso, West Africa

Vancouver, June 13th, 2021 - Arbor Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:ABR) (FWB:432) reports it is currently planning a geophysical survey at the Rakounga Gold Concession located 100 km north west of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, West Africa.

The survey will further test and define gold anomalies identified through geochemical programs conducted along a broad south west - north east trend, that extend from the permit's northern boundary to workings located near its western boundary.

The survey will enhance critical data in areas of previous drilling, notably the Koaltenga and Porphyry zones identified by previous operators. Drilling in 2017 and 2018 established mineralization within the Koaltenga zone.

See following table for highlights:



|Hole |From (m)|To (m)|Length (m)|g/t Au|

|RKG-17-RC-001|102 |128 |26 |0.82 |

|Including |108 |110 |2 |4.11 |

|Including |110 |114 |4 |2.40 |

|RKG-17-RC-002|108 |140 |32 |1.01 |

|Including |112 |118 |6 |2.81 |

|Including |120 |122 |2 |5.65 |

|RKG-17-RC-008|102 |136 |34 |1.00 |

|Including |126 |130 |4 |5.57 |

|RKG-18-RC-027|116 |126 |10 |1.00 |

|Including |118 |120 |2 |2.67 |

|RKG-18-RC-035|66 |78 |12 |0.50 |

|Including |74 |76 |2 |2.00 |

* All reported results are intercept lengths and are not true widths.

The workings at Koaltenga feature broad intercepts containing zones running 4 to 6 grams Au suggesting a prominent primary structure which has permeated out into the surrounding schists and volcanic rocks. The program is also being designed test the Bouboulou 1 orpaillage as well as a number of significant soil geochemical anomalies occurring between the two zones.

Details regarding the survey scope and timeline will be made available in the coming weeks.



Image 2: Rakounga gold concession, Burkina Faso, West Africa

Warren Robb P.Geo., is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About the Rakounga Gold Project

The Rakounga Gold Project consists of an exploration permit covering a two-hundred-and-fifty square kilometer area located along the Goren Greenstone Belt in central Burkina Faso. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Kruger Gold Corp. ("Kruger"), holds the right to acquire up to a one-hundred percent interest in and to the Project, subject only to pre-existing royalty obligations. Kruger has control over operations conducted on the Project and will look to expand on historical drilling and survey work conducted on the Project.

For further information, contact Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, at info@arbormetalscorp.com, or visit the Company's website at www.arbormetalscorp.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Arbor Metals Corp.

Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer

