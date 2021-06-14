BMEX Gold Intersects High-Grade up to 81.89 g/t Au over 0.45 Metres at King Tut

Vancouver, June 14, 2021 - BMEX Gold Inc. (TSXV: BMEX) (OTCQB: MRIRF) (FSE: 8M0) ("BMEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that diamond drill hole TUT-21-018 has intersected visible gold assaying 81.89 g/t Au over 0.45 metres at its King Tut Gold Project ("King Tut" or the "Project"), located in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada (Figures 1 and 2). A re-assay of the sample returned 143.79 g/t Au. All assay results for the Company's recently completed its 2020-21 drill program at King Tut have now been received. Results for drill holes TUT-21-011 to TUT-21-019 can be found in Table 1; collar coordinates and hole orientations are listed in Table 2. Previous results were reported in press releases dated March 11, 2021 and March 23, 2021.

Warner Uhl, President and CEO of BMEX Gold, commented, "I am very pleased with the assay results from hole 18, which was one of the last holes targeting the main structure at King Tut. In addition, we are pleased that nearly all our drill holes have returned gold mineralization over variable widths which is very encouraging for a first pass drill program. The system carries high-grade gold and our geological consulting team will be evaluating the whole drill program in conjunction with other geophysical tools and modelling to create a robust follow-up exploration program. We are well financed for this work and we are collaborating with one of the best geological teams in Canada."

Figure 1: Location Map of King Tut property.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5785/87417_e709fb50844bba3a_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Location Map for 2020-21 Drill Program.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5785/87417_e709fb50844bba3a_003full.jpg

Figure 3: VG in Drill Core (TUT-21-018).



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5785/87417_e709fb50844bba3a_004full.jpg

Assay results for the 19-hole, 5119-metres drill program are currently being compiled with the historic drill results as the Company continues to build a comprehensive exploration model for the Project. Recent results, especially this new high-grade interval, confirm the presence of high-grade gold system at King Tut. Upcoming work includes a drone magnetic survey this summer to support detailed geological modelling. The new exploration model will provide the basis for a targeting study ahead of a follow-up diamond drill program in the fall.

DDH From (metres) To (metres) Length (metres) Au (g/t) TUT-21-018 185.65 186.10 0.45 81.89 TUT-21-018 33.00 34.10 1.10 0.80 TUT-21-018 89.60 90.60 1.00 1.20 TUT-21-018 144.15 145.40 1.25 0.96 TUT-21-011 72.00 78.50 6.50 1.18 including 72.00 73.00 1.00 5.82 TUT-21-011 92.50 98.00 5.50 0.59 including 94.90 95.50 0.60 2.50 TUT-21-011 118.90 127.50 8.60 0.22 including 125.25 126.00 0.75 0.99 TUT-21-012 8.00 12.00 4.00 1.30 including 8.00 9.00 1.00 3.62 TUT-21-013 7.00 7.80 0.80 2.16 TUT-21-014 16.50 19.50 3.00 0.66 including 18.50 19.00 0.50 2.41 TUT-21-014 26.00 33.00 7.00 0.43 including 29.40 30.00 0.60 1.79 TUT-21-014 54.00 63.00 9.00 0.35 Including 55.00 55.50 0.50 1.80 including 61.00 62.00 1.00 1.52 TUT-21-014 248.80 249.35 0.55 0.52 TUT-21-015 9.75 15.20 5.45 0.20 including 9.75 10.80 1.05 0.39 TUT-21-016 232.75 233.40 0.65 2.08 TUT-21-017 NSR* TUT-21-019 NSR*

* Note that results are presented uncapped and lengths represent core lengths. NSR = No Significant Result.

Table 1: Results from TUT-21-011 to TUT-21-019

Table 2: Localization of diamond drill hole TUT-21-011 to TUT-21-019.



To view an enhanced version of Table 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5785/87417_table2.jpg

QAQC

Diamond drill core was logged and sampled at the Services Geologiques T-Rex Inc. facility located in Evain, Quebec. Samples consist of NQ-size core sawed in half over variable sample intervals, with one half bagged and tagged for delivery to Techni-Lab - S.G.B. Abitibi Inc., a division of Actlabs. Quality assurance and quality control protocols include the insertion of blank samples (1 every 50), certified reference material (standard) samples (1 every 50), preparation duplicates (1 every 50) and quarter core duplicates (1 every 50), in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by the lab. Holes TUT-20-005 to TUT-21-019 were assayed for gold using standard fire assay on a 30 g fraction with atomic absorption finish, and gravimetric finish for grades above 3 g/t.

Qualified Person

Maxime Bouchard, Geo, M.Sc. (OGQ #1752), Consulting Geologist with Laurentia Exploration is the Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) for the Company and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About BMEX Gold Inc.

BMEX Gold Inc. is a junior Canadian mining exploration company with the primary objective to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada. BMEX is currently fully focused on earning 100% interest in its two projects, both located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt:

King Tut Project consists of 120 contiguous claims on 5,206 hectares

Dunlop Bay Project consists of 76 mineral claims that cover 4,226 hectares

BMEX common shares trade under the symbol "BMEX" on the TSX-V and under the symbol 8M0 on the Frankfurt Exchange.

For further information please contact:

BMEX Gold Inc.

Dylan Sidoo, Business Development

Tel: 1 (604) 423 4499

Email: info@bmexgold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87417