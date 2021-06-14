Senior Appointments

14 June 2021 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS), (TSXV:ALTS), (OTC:ALTUF) announces the appointment of three individuals to its senior management team with immediate effect, strengthening the Company's corporate and technical capabilities across its key areas of operation.

Highlights:

- Amilha Young appointed as Company Secretary and Legal Counsel (UK) - David Hall appointed as Strategic Advisor (Egypt) - Boubacar Thera appointed as Corporate Manager (Mali)

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Amilha, David and Boubacar to the Altus team. The appointment of such high calibre individuals reflects our strong progress and growth trajectory, with numerous project and royalty activities underway across multiple jurisdictions.

"Amilha is a lawyer by training with significant expertise in the City of London as well as the natural resource sector. Her appointment as Company Secretary and Legal Counsel will ensure we maintain best practice as Altus continues to grow. The appointment of David and Boubacar reflects our project generative priorities, in Egypt and Mali respectively. David is an exploration geologist with decades of expertise and success in economic geology, including in Egypt, where he will provide valuable guidance to our field teams. Boubacar is a lawyer with an exemplary track record in the exploration sector in West Africa, working with companies and governments. He joins the team to support our operations in Mali, specifically as we advance our 100% owned Diba gold project, while also enhancing the Company's profile in the region."

Amilha Young - Company Secretary and Legal counsel (UK)

Ms Young is a qualified lawyer with over 20 years' experience in corporate governance, having worked with listed and private companies in the financial services and natural resources sectors in Africa and the UK. She is an independent corporate advisor at APY Corporate Advisory Ltd and previously held company secretary and general counsel roles with Moxico Resources Plc and Standard Chartered Bank. Ms Young holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Zambia, is a Qualified Legal Professional (First Class) from the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education and is a member of Women in Mining UK.

David Hall - Strategic Advisor (Egypt)

Mr Hall is an economic geologist with over 35 years of experience in the exploration and mining sector and has worked on and assessed exploration projects and mines in over 55 countries with both major mining companies and in establishing exploration & development companies. Mr Hall is the Chairman and co-founder of AIM and TSX-V listed Horizonte Minerals Plc and was the founder of Stratex International plc, an AIM listed company that discovered the Oksüt gold deposit, now in production with TSX listed Centerra Gold Inc. He has extensive experience in the Arabian Nubian Shield commencing in 1985 in Sudan and subsequently with Minex Minerals Egypt, when he was based in Cairo from 1986 to 1990. He has also reviewed projects in Yemen, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia. Most recently he was CEO of Thani Stratex Resources Limited which defined a resource at the Anbat gold project in the Eastern Desert of Egypt. David is a fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists and EuroGeol. He is a graduate of Trinity College Dublin in Geology and holds a Master's Degree in Mineral Exploration from Queens University, Kingston, Ontario (Canada).

Boubacar Thera - Corporate Manager (Mali)

Mr Thera is a Malian lawyer with over 25 years of professional experience in the natural resources industry in Africa focused on contract, joint venture and mining title negotiations including direct communications with government and local private partners. His past corporate positions include being the chairman of Petowal Mining Company SA, a gold producer in Senegal, and a founder and director of both Toro Gold Limited and Bambuk Minerals Limited. Mr Thera has over 15 years' experience in social and environment management and has been a member of mining code redrafting commissions for Senegal, Mali and Guinea.

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's focus on Africa and differentiated approach, of generating royalties on its own discoveries as well as through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

