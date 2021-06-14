Nova Royalty Corp. Strengthens Board and Announces Voting Results for Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, June 14, 2021 - Nova Royalty Corp. ("Nova" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOVR) (OTCQB: NOVRF) is pleased to announce the voting results for its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 10, 2021 (the "Meeting"). Brett Heath, Alex Tsukernik, E.B. Tucker, Andrew Greville and Denis Silva were re-elected to serve as directors of the Company and Luke Leslie was also elected to act as a new director of the Company.

Appointment of Luke Leslie

Mr. Luke Leslie is currently Chief Financial Officer and a Director at Shanta Gold Limited. He previously served on the Boards of Directors of Kincora Copper and REBGold Corporation. Luke began his career with roles at Accenture and UBS Investment Bank's corporate finance team.

Annual General Meeting Results

A total of 21,397,212 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 28.37% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

Shareholders approved all matters brought before the Meeting as follows:

MOTIONS PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR AGAINST WITHHELD/ABSTAIN RESTRICTED FOR AGAINST WITHHELD/ABSTAIN Number of Directors 13,409,267 28,254 0

99.79% 0.21% 0.00% Brett Heath 13,405,462 0 32,059

99.76% 0.00% 0.24% Alex Tsukernik 13,011,300 0 426,221

96.83% 0.00% 3.17% E.B. Tucker 13,404,012 0 33,509

99.75% 0.00% 0.25% Denis Silva 13,376,512 0 61,009

99.55% 0.00% 0.45% Andrew Greville 13,405,512 0 32,009

99.76% 0.00% 0.24% Luke Leslie 13,405,512 0 32,009

99.76% 0.00% 0.24% Appointment of Auditor 21,356,793 0 40,419

99.81% 0.00% 0.19% Ratification of Share Compensation Plan 12,977,630 459,891 0

96.58% 3.42% 0.00% Amendment to Share Compensation Plan 3,910,409* 616,311 0 8,910,800 86.39% 13.61% 0.00%

*Excluding 8,910,800 shares held by insiders.

ABOUT NOVA

Nova is a royalty company focused on providing investors with exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy - copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the trading symbol "NOVRF".

ON BEHALF OF Nova Royalty Corp.,

(signed) "Alex Tsukernik"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (604) 696-4241

Email: info@novaroyalty.com

Website: www.novaroyalty.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the ?meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date ?of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to ?reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by ?applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words ?such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", ??"projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking ?information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to plans of the property owners to advance their properties on which Nova has royalties. Forward-looking ?statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of ?which are beyond the ability of Nova to control or predict, that may cause Nova's actual results, ?performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are ?developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, ?but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form prospectus dated April 30, 2021 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes ?no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates ?or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual ?future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

