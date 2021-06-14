Aton signs drilling contract with Energold

VANCOUVER, June 14, 2021 - Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) ("Aton" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with Energold Drilling Ltd. to carry out a minimum of 4,250 metres of diamond drilling at the Corporation's Abu Marawat Concession. The drilling program will be focused on the Rodruin and Hamama projects (see Figure 1), with drilling expected to commence in September.



The program will commence at Rodruin with 3,350 metres of drilling, with the objective of following up on the successful 2018 reverse circulation percussion drill program, as well as testing for the first time the high grade veins sampled at surface on the North Ridge, which returned assays of up to 321 g/t Au (see news release, dated February 6, 2018). Drilling will also further test and delineate the distribution of the near-surface oxide mineralisation identified on the South Ridge, which returned intercepts including 36m @ 12.47 g/t Au (see news release, dated October 1, 2018) and 20m @ 5.36 g/t Au (see news release, dated December 10, 2018). The program will also follow up on the deeper sulphide mineralisation which returned wide intersections including 61m @ 1.55 g/t Au, 8.9 g/t Ag and 0.86% Zn (see news release, dated January 29, 2019).

The drilling program at Hamama will consist of 900 metres of drilling with the objective of delineating additional oxide and transitional resources at the Hamama East and Central areas, which have not been effectively drill tested to date. Channel sampling of surface trenches has indicated the potential for relatively high grade oxide mineralisation, and has returned intercepts including 84m @ 1.13 g/t Au, 49.7 g/t Ag and 7.29% Zn and 42.8m @ 1.28 g/t Au, 55.5 g/t Ag and 10.37% Zn (see news release dated May 3, 2018).

Bill Koutsouras, Aton's Interim CEO & Chairman of the Board stated, "We are pleased to announce the upcoming drilling programs at the promising Rodruin and Hamama Projects as we embark on an aggressive exploration strategy to unlock value from our Abu Marawat Concession Area. We have recently re-opened our Hamama camp and will initiate construction shortly of a new exploration camp at Rodruin that will be more centrally located within our Concession and serve as the main base going forward for exploration on other high priority regional targets".

Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat"), located in Egypt's Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of Centamin's world-class Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at Abu Marawat, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the advanced Rodruin exploration prospect in the south of the Concession. Two historic British gold mines are also located on the Concession at Sir Bakis and Semna. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of a variety of styles of precious and base metal mineralisation. Abu Marawat is 447.7 km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor.

The technical information contained in this News Release was prepared by Javier Ordu?a BSc (hons), MSc, MCSM, DIC, MAIG, SEG(M), Exploration Manager of Aton Resources Inc. Mr. Ordu?a is a qualified person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

