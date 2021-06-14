Satori Intersects 4.15 Metres Averaging 9.73 g/t Au at Tartan Lake

Toronto, June 14, 2021 - Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from TLMZ21-01, the initial hole of an ongoing 3,000 metre drill program at its 100% owned Tartan Lake Project near Flin Flon, Manitoba.

Quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veining assayed 9.73 g/t Au over 4.15 metres;

Sheared volcanoclastic host assayed 3.58 g/t Au over 13.00 metres;

TLMZ21-01 extended the Main Zone over 200 metres down plunge;

Mineralization remains open at depth along plunge; and

Drilling is ongoing.

TLMZ21-01 was the initial pilot hole targeting the Main Zone trend at depth. It intersected the Main Zone 100 metres east of the centreline of the interpreted plunge of the mineralization, approximately 200 metres below historical drill hole NAP271W4 which returned 4.55 metres averaging 7.96 g/t Au (Ref. Figure 1.0).

The intercept occurs at a depth of approximately 750 metres from surface and represents the deepest intercept to date at Tartan Lake.

Results are summarized in Table 1.0 and in Figure 1.0 below.

Table 1.0 - TLMZ21-01 Results

Hole ID From To Interval (metres)(1) Au (g/t) TLMZ21-01 807.00 820.00 13.00 3.58 including 814.85 819.00 4.15 9.73



(1) Interval is measured down hole and does not reflect true width.

There is insufficient information to estimate true width at this time.

Jennifer Boyle, Chief Executive Officer commented "We are very pleased with the results from our initial drill hole which met our expectations. TLMZ21-01 confirms our exploration model and we believe demonstrates potential to rapidly increase the Main Zone mineral resource at depth with further drilling. The grade and thickness of the mineralization in TLMZ21-01 are not only consistent with the historical drill results but are also comparable with results currently being reported at some of Canada's most exciting gold discoveries. We plan to complete our planned phase one Main Zone drilling and we have begun planning additional drill holes targeting the South Zone, 300 metres to the south where historical drilling did not exceed depths beyond 250 metres from surface."

Figure 1.0 - Main Zone Longitudinal View





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3276/87468_04126d8a14974975_002full.jpg

Wes Hanson, P. Geo., and a Director of Satori, states "TLMZ21-01 is a fantastic start to our drill program, expanding the potential Main Zone resource footprint for over 200 metres down plunge, almost exactly as we predicted. Both the Main Zone, as well as the South Zone, are currently open at depth, offering excellent potential to rapidly increase the mineral resource base for the project. We also believe there is opportunity for additional discoveries within the claim footprint, both for gold as well as copper-zinc base metals."

SAMPLING, QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL

All diamond drill holes are NQ diameter (47.6 mm). Drill core is delivered to a secure logging facility at site where it is photographed, logged for geotechnical and geological data and marked up for splitting. Most samples are collected on 1.0 metre intervals, honouring litho-structural contacts with a minimum sample length of 0.3 metres and a maximum sample length of 1.5 metres. All logging, sampling and splitting is performed under the supervision of the P.Geo. managing the drill program. After logging and sample mark up, the core is split with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining half stored at site for future reference. Certified Reference Materials and Blanks are inserted into the sample stream at a rate of one blank and one certified standard for every twenty samples.

Samples are shipped in sealed containers to TSL Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for analyses. All samples are analyzed for gold using a 30 gram lead collection fire assay fusion with an atomic adsorption finish. In addition, samples are assayed using a 36 element multi-acid ICP-ES analysis method. Samples corresponding with any observed visible gold during logging are flagged for Metallic Screen analysis, as are any samples assaying greater than 5.0 g/t Au. All Quality Control results, including the laboratory's own control samples, are evaluated before public release.

Wes Hanson P.Geo., Director of Satori, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: BUD)

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is the past producing Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, located in the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, Manitoba. Satori also holds a 100% interest in the New Delhi Project, an advanced polymetallic gold project in the Sudbury Mining District, Ontario.

The Tartan Lake Project (2,670 Ha.) is located approximately 12 kilometres northeast of Flin Flon, Manitoba, and includes the Tartan Lake Mine (1986-1989); which produced 36,000 ounces of gold from 250,000 tonnes of ore feed. Remaining infrastructure includes: all season access road, grid connected power supply, mill, mechanical, warehouse and office buildings, tailing impoundment and a 2,100 metre decline and developed underground mining galleries to a depth of 300 metres from surface. Gold mineralization is associated with anastomosing quartz-carbonate veins hosted in east-west striking, steeply dipping shear zones up to 30 metres in width. The veins vary from several centimetres to several metres in width and gold grades vary from 1.0 to +100 g/t. Mineralization at the mine is currently drill limited and open at depth.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jennifer Boyle, B.A., LL.B.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Satori Resources Inc.

(416) 904-2714

jennifer@capexgroupinc.com

Mr. Pete Shippen

Chair, Satori Resources Inc.

(416) 930-7711

pjs@extramedium.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of Satori contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Satori's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87468