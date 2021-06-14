NSJ Gold Corp. Announces 7.93 g/t Gold and 1.61% Copper Over 4.57 m From Near Surface At The Golden Hills Project
|Drill Hole #
|Start Footage (feet)
|End Footage (feet)
|Interval Length (meters)
|Interval Length (feet)
|Au (g/t)
|Cu (%)
|Fe (%)
|GH-2101
|55
|130
|22.86
|75
|0.00
|0.19
|20.4
|GH-2102
|35
|175
|42.67
|140
|0.30
|0.42
|18.8
|Including
|35
|55
|6.10
|20
|0.12
|1.59
|28.0
|Including
|90
|175
|25.91
|85
|0.44
|0.2
|17.6
|GH-2103
|40
|50
|3.05
|10
|0.39
|0.15
|10.8
|GH-2104
|175
|200
|7.62
|25
|2.00
|0.19
|18.7
|GH-2105
|0
|250
|76.20
|250
|0.18
|0.05
|21.2
|Including
|155
|195
|12.19
|40
|0.06
|0.11
|35.4
|Including
|190
|215
|7.62
|25
|1.12
|0.13
|25.2
|GH-2106
|60
|80
|6.10
|20
|0.08
|0.01
|21.8
|GH-2106
|230
|250
|6.10
|20
|0.75
|0.12
|17.4
|GH-2107
|315
|325
|3.05
|10
|0.59
|0
|6.5
|GH-2108
|105
|220
|35.05
|115
|0.50
|0.08
|19.8
|Including
|145
|180
|10.67
|35
|1.27
|0.1
|20.2
|GH-2108
|285
|300
|4.57
|15
|0.13
|0.06
|32.4
|GH-2109
|5
|20
|4.57
|15
|7.93
|1.61
|25.7
|Including
|5
|10
|1.52
|5
|10.80
|0.69
|16.1
Initial interpretation indicates the geophysics defined broad zones of specular hematite that were deposited in reactive rocks adjacent to structures. However, the zones are too broad to test with single drill holes. Therefore, several holes have gold mineralization only near the bottom of the holes and a couple of holes, drilled over the structure, are missing mineralization. The next round of drilling will have fences of holes across the anomalies.
These results show potential for high grade gold, copper, and iron mineralization. The highest gold grades were found within a known high grade gold bearing structure, but several lower grade zones were also discovered, especially at depths below where higher-grade gold mineralization was expected. Two intercepts totaling 10.7 meters (35 feet averaging over 1.5% copper) were also encountered. Metallurgy completed to date, by McClelland Laboratories Inc., Reno, Nevada, indicates greater than 77% recovery of high grade gold by gravity, and low grade gold and copper by separate leaching methods. Iron mineralization was higher than expected, including one hole that averaged over 21% Fe over the entire 76.2 meter (250 foot) total depth of the hole. Some specularite based iron mines, such as Marampa, have cut-off grades of 15% Fe and average feed grades of between 30-32% Fe, when iron ore prices were less that half of their current value. A rail line that connects with ports in California runs within 2 km (1.2 miles) of the project, which would aid in potential iron mineralization economics.
Qualified Person
Richard Kern, Certified Professional Geologist, a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Kern is not independent of the Company, as he is Vice President of Exploration of NSJ Gold Corp.
About NSJ Gold Corp.
NSJ holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Hills Project (the "Property") in Arizona, USA, subject to a 3% net smelter returns royalty. The property is located 100 miles west of the Kay mine (owned by Arizona Metals Corp. TSXV: AMC) and 80 miles south of the Moss Mine (owned by Northern Vertex Mining Corp. TSXV: NEE). The Property consists of 7 patented claims and 114 unpatented mining claims covering a total of 2,370 acres (9.6 km2). NSJ's management team possess extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Jag Sandhu, CEO and President 778-218-9638