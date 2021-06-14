NSJ Gold Corp. (NSJ) Announces 7.93 g/t Gold and 1.61% Copper Over 4.57 Meters From Near Surface At The Golden Hills Project, Arizona, USA

Vancouver, June 14, 2021 - NSJ Gold Corp. (CSE: NSJ) (FSE: 9PZ) ("NSJ" or the "Company") announces partial assay results from the recent drill program at its Golden Hills Project. The program targeted structures thought to be defined by north-northwest trending geophysical anomalies and consisted of 16 drill holes (see press release dated May 26, 2021). Assay results from holes 1-9 has been completed, and a summary of these holes is shown below.

Drill Hole # Start Footage (feet) End Footage (feet) Interval Length (meters) Interval Length (feet) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Fe (%) GH-2101 55 130 22.86 75 0.00 0.19 20.4 GH-2102 35 175 42.67 140 0.30 0.42 18.8 Including 35 55 6.10 20 0.12 1.59 28.0 Including 90 175 25.91 85 0.44 0.2 17.6 GH-2103 40 50 3.05 10 0.39 0.15 10.8 GH-2104 175 200 7.62 25 2.00 0.19 18.7 GH-2105 0 250 76.20 250 0.18 0.05 21.2 Including 155 195 12.19 40 0.06 0.11 35.4 Including 190 215 7.62 25 1.12 0.13 25.2 GH-2106 60 80 6.10 20 0.08 0.01 21.8 GH-2106 230 250 6.10 20 0.75 0.12 17.4 GH-2107 315 325 3.05 10 0.59 0 6.5 GH-2108 105 220 35.05 115 0.50 0.08 19.8 Including 145 180 10.67 35 1.27 0.1 20.2 GH-2108 285 300 4.57 15 0.13 0.06 32.4 GH-2109 5 20 4.57 15 7.93 1.61 25.7 Including 5 10 1.52 5 10.80 0.69 16.1

Initial interpretation indicates the geophysics defined broad zones of specular hematite that were deposited in reactive rocks adjacent to structures. However, the zones are too broad to test with single drill holes. Therefore, several holes have gold mineralization only near the bottom of the holes and a couple of holes, drilled over the structure, are missing mineralization. The next round of drilling will have fences of holes across the anomalies.

These results show potential for high grade gold, copper, and iron mineralization. The highest gold grades were found within a known high grade gold bearing structure, but several lower grade zones were also discovered, especially at depths below where higher-grade gold mineralization was expected. Two intercepts totaling 10.7 meters (35 feet averaging over 1.5% copper) were also encountered. Metallurgy completed to date, by McClelland Laboratories Inc., Reno, Nevada, indicates greater than 77% recovery of high grade gold by gravity, and low grade gold and copper by separate leaching methods. Iron mineralization was higher than expected, including one hole that averaged over 21% Fe over the entire 76.2 meter (250 foot) total depth of the hole. Some specularite based iron mines, such as Marampa, have cut-off grades of 15% Fe and average feed grades of between 30-32% Fe, when iron ore prices were less that half of their current value. A rail line that connects with ports in California runs within 2 km (1.2 miles) of the project, which would aid in potential iron mineralization economics.

Qualified Person

Richard Kern, Certified Professional Geologist, a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Kern is not independent of the Company, as he is Vice President of Exploration of NSJ Gold Corp.

About NSJ Gold Corp.

NSJ holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Hills Project (the "Property") in Arizona, USA, subject to a 3% net smelter returns royalty. The property is located 100 miles west of the Kay mine (owned by Arizona Metals Corp. TSXV: AMC) and 80 miles south of the Moss Mine (owned by Northern Vertex Mining Corp. TSXV: NEE). The Property consists of 7 patented claims and 114 unpatented mining claims covering a total of 2,370 acres (9.6 km2). NSJ's management team possess extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jag Sandhu, CEO and President 778-218-9638

