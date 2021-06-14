Eastfield Resources Announces Private Placement

Vancouver, June 14, 2021 - Eastfield Resources Ltd. ("Eastfield") (TSXV:ETF) (OTC:ETFLF) announces that it intends to raise up to $400,000 by way of a unit private placement at a price of $0.10 per unit with each unit to consist of one flow through common share and one non flow through share purchase warrant, with each full warrant to entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.15 for a period of 18 months from closing.

The private placement is not subject to any minimum subscriptions, and certain insiders of the Company have agreed to participate, with full particulars of such participation to be included in the news release announcing the closing of this private placement. The proceeds will be used by Eastfield to finance eligible Canadian exploration expenditures.

The securities issued pursuant to this private placement will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

On behalf of the board of directors of Eastfield Resources Ltd.

David M Douglas, CPA, CA.

Chief Financial Officer

Contact:(604) 681-7913 or Toll Free: 888-656-6611

About Eastfield Resources:

Eastfield Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of precious metal and copper deposits. Eastfield currently has six mineral projects located in British Columbia of which three are currently optioned to third parties. Eastfield also holds a strategic position in Consolidated Woodjam Copper consisting of approximately 9.5% of its outstanding shares. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.eastfieldresources.com.

