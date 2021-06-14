President and CEO of Global Energy Metals, Mitchell Smith, Appointed as Director on Board of The Battery Metal Association of Canada

Vancouver, June 14, 2021 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTC:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a company involved in investment exposure to the battery metals supply chain, is pleased to announce that CEO Mitchell Smith has been appointed to the board of directors of the Battery Metal Association of Canada ("BMAC").

Commenting on the appointment, Eric Pelletier, Chairperson said:

"We are delighted to welcome Mitchell Smith as a member of the board of the Battery Metal Association of Canada. With more than 15 years' experience in the resource industry and him spending over a decade of those years advocating for cobalt and other metals critical to new energy storage and electrification we are looking forward to working more closely with him to promote and support a rapidly changing energy landscape in Canada."

"I am deeply honoured by the appointment by the Battery Metal Association of Canada board of directors to join as a board member and work alongside them and it's stakeholders to move BMAC's mission forward. As batteries enable mass electrification across many sectors, I look forward to supporting BMAC's efforts in working towards a strong and connected domestic battery metals supply chain and making a positive difference advocating for the growth of Canada's battery metals supply chain," commented Mitchell Smith.

About the Battery Metals Association of Canada

The Battery Metals Association of Canada is a trade organization of entrepreneurs, explorers, developers and producers of battery metals and materials that share a common desire to develop battery metals resources and to incorporate these materials into a battery production stream. BMAC's mission is to grow the battery industry in Canada and to expand the domestic supply chain. From supporting key research and development initiatives to building a strong interconnected industry, while promoting new policy options - BMAC is dedicated to building a strong and enduring battery metals industry in Canada.

To learn more about or become a member of BMAC please visit:

https://www.bmacanada.org.

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTC:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals Corp. offers investment exposure to the growing rechargeable battery and electric vehicle market by building a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets.

Global Energy Metals recognizes that the proliferation and growth of the electrified economy in the coming decades is underpinned by the availability of battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other raw materials. To be part of the solution and respond to this electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has taken a 'consolidate, partner and invest' approach and in doing so have assembled and are advancing a portfolio of strategically significant investments in battery metal resources.

As demonstrated with the Company's current copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, GEMC is investing-in, exploring and developing prospective, scaleable assets in established mining and processing jurisdictions in close proximity to end-use markets. Global Energy Metals is targeting projects with low logistics and processing risks, so that they can be fast tracked to enter the supply chain in this cycle. The Company is also collaborating with industry peers to strengthen its exposure to these critical commodities and the associated technologies required for a cleaner future.

Securing exposure to these critical minerals powering the eMobility revolution is a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believe the the time to be part of this electrification movement.

