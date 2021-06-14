CopAur Minerals Commences Drilling At The Williams Copper-Gold Project in the Toodoggone Region In British Columbia

Vancouver, June 14, 2021 - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced on the Williams Property in the Toodoggone region within the prolific Golden Horseshoe of north central British Columbia. The Williams property is located halfway between the Red Chris mine and Kemess North mine, and on trend with the 3 million ounce Lawyers Gold-silver deposit. The company plans to drill 5,000m initially targeting two mineralization opportunities. The T-Bill and the GIC. this season.

Initial drilling has commenced at the T-Bill, targeting mesothermal gold style mineralization. The T-Bill was first drilled by Cominco in 1983-1984 (See News Release Sept. 1, 2020 for historic results). Several historic holes intersected both high-grade and bulk tonnage gold mineralization to depths of 200m or less. The company expects to both define and expand this drilling which is open along strike and at depth with holes up to 400m in depth.

The T-Bill drilling will be followed by drilling at the GIC Copper-Gold porphyry prospect, which is a porphyry copper-gold target, where soil sampling has identified a strong copper-gold soil geochemical anomaly.

Jeremy Yaseniuk CEO of CopAur said, "We are incredibly pleased to be testing these promising targets so early in the season. I want to thank our technical team for your work, and our investors and financial backers for your support. This is an exciting year for CopAur."

About CopAur Minerals Inc.

CPAU is an exploration company focused on advancing orogenic gold and copper porphyry targets on the William gold copper project, located within the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. CopAur Minerals is ideally situated within the emerging Toodoggone District along the eastern Cordilleran gold belt, composed of the Sheep Creek, Cariboo, and Cassiar orogenic gold districts Backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource sector professionals, including members of Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) on its Advisory Board. The Williams project represents exceptional shareholder value with significant gold and copper potential.

On Behalf Of The Board Of Directors,

Jeremy Yaseniuk, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Jeremy Yaseniuk

CopAur Minerals Inc.

Telephone: 604-773-1467

Email: jeremyy@copaur.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or Company's future performance. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revised any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87513