Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

TheNewswire - 14 June 2021 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS) (TSXV:ALTS) (OTC:ALTUF) announces that at its Annual General and Special Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed. The polling results for each resolution are set out below.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

|Resolution



|

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|Votes for |% |Votes

against |% |Total votes

|Total % voted |Votes withheld

|

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|1. That the Company's annual accounts for the financial year ended

31 December 2020, together with the report of the directors of the

Company and the auditors' report on those accounts be received and

adopted.|

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|42,539,321 |99.9% |20,160

|0.1% |42,559,481

|99.9% |0 |

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|2. That David Netherway be re-elected as a director of the Company.



|

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|42,539,321 |99.9% |20,160

|0.1% |42,559,481

|99.9% |0 |

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|3. That Steven Poulton be re-elected as a director of the Company.



|

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|42,539,480 |99.9% |20,001

|0.1% |40,230,569

|99.9% |0 |

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|4. That Matthew Grainger be re-elected as a director of the Company.



|

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|41,013,980 |99.9% |20,001

|0.1% |40,230,569

|99.9% |1,525,500 |

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|5. That Robert Milroy be re-elected as a director of the Company.



|

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|42,539,321 |99.9% |20,160

|0.1% |40,230,569

|99.9% |0 |

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|6. That Michael Winn be re-elected as a director of the Company.



|

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|42,515,996 |99.9% |43,485

|0.1% |40,230,569

|99.9% |0 |

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|7. That Karim Nasr be re-elected as a director of the Company.



|

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|42,539,181 |99.9% |20,300

|0.1% |40,230,569

|99.9% |0 |

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|8. That PKF Littlejohn LLP be reappointed as the Company's

auditors.



|

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|42,649,765 |99.9% |22,500

|0.1% |40,291,082

|99.9% |0 |

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|9. That the Directors be authorised to determine the auditors'

remuneration.



|

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|42,536,980 |99.9% |22,501

|0.1% |40,291,063

|99.9% |0 |

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|10. That the Company's 2019 share option scheme be re-confirmed,

ratified and approved.



|

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|42,536,850 |99.9% |20,160

|0.1% |40,230,164

|99.9% |2,471 |

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|11. That the



|

|Directors be



|

|generally and



|

|unconditionally



|

|authorised, in



|

|accordance with



|

|section 551 of the



|

|Companies Act 2006



|

|(the"2006





|

|Act"), to





|

|exercise all the



|

|powers of the



|

|Company to allot



|

|Relevant



|

|Securities up to



|

|an aggregate



|

|nominal amount of



|

|£4,019,577.





|

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|42,538,821 |99.8% |20,160

|0.1% |40,229,965

|99.9% |500 |

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|12. That, subject



|

|to the passing of



|

|resolution 11, the



|

|Directors be and



|

|are hereby



|

|empowered,



|

|pursuant to



|

|Section 570 of the



|

|2006 Act, to allot



|

|equity securities



|

|(as defined by



|

|section 560 of the



|

|2006 Act) for cash



|

|up to an aggregate



|

|nominal amount



|

|of£3,014,683.





|

|-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

|42,328,122 |99.5% |231,359

|0.5% |40,229,965

|99.5% |0 |

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's focus on Africa and differentiated approach, of generating royalties on its own discoveries as well as through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organisation of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

**END**

