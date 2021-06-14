Champion Iron Limited Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 17th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 - Virtual Investor Conferences today announced that Alexandre Belleau, Chief Operating Officer of Champion Iron Ltd. (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) (OTCQX: CIAFF) ("Champion" or the "Company"), based in Sydney, Australia, focused on high-grade iron ore development, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 17th.

DATE: Thursday, June 17th

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3fhWYVT

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

May 26, 2021: Champion Iron reports record financial results for its fourth quarter and 2021 fiscal year and advances new programs to develop technologies and products;

April 28, 2021: Champion Iron reports new annual production record of 8 Mwmt as the Bloom Lake Mine Phase II expansion advances as per expectations;

April 19, 2021: Champion Iron commences trading on the OTCQX; and

April 1, 2021: Champion Iron Announces the closing of the Kami project acquisition; and

About Champion Iron Limited

The Company, through its subsidiary Quebec Iron Ore Inc., owns and operates the Bloom Lake Mining Complex, located on the south end of the Labrador Trough, approximately 13 km north of Fermont, Québec, adjacent to established iron ore producers. Bloom Lake is an open-pit truck and shovel operation with a concentrator, and it ships iron ore concentrate from the site by rail, initially on the Bloom Lake Railway, to a ship loading port in Sept-Îles, Québec. The Bloom Lake Phase I plant has a nameplate capacity of 7.4 Mtpa and produces a high-grade 66.2% Fe iron ore concentrate with low contaminant levels, which has proven to attract a premium to the Platts IODEX 62% Fe iron ore benchmark. In addition to the partially completed Bloom Lake Phase II expansion project, Champion also controls a portfolio of exploration and development projects in the Labrador Trough, including the Kamistiatusset iron ore project located a few kilometres south east of Bloom Lake, and the Fire Lake North iron ore project located approximately 40 km south of Bloom Lake. The Company sells its iron ore concentrate globally, including to customers in China, Japan, the Middle East, Europe, South Korea, India and Canada.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/champion-iron-limited-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-june-17th-301311935.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com