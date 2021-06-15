Aurion Receives Shares of Strategic Resources, increasing ownership to 16%

TSX-V: AU

ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - In accordance with the requirements of Section 3.1 of National Instrument 62-103, Aurion Resources Ltd. ("Aurion" or "the Company"), of 120 Torbay Road, Suite W240, St. John's, NL A1A 3G8, announces that it has received 1,916,667 common shares (the "Shares") of Strategic Resources Inc. ("Strategic"), of 410 - 625 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2T6 as a property option agreement payment, through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Transaction"). Aurion now owns or has control of 6,833,334 Shares of Strategic, or approximately 16.05% of the current issued and outstanding Shares of Strategic.

On April 24, 2019, the Company announced that it had optioned the Silasselkä Vanadium Project located in northern Finland to Strategic (see Apr. 24, 2019 Press Release). As part of this transaction, Aurion has received Strategic Shares over time in consideration for the Project.

Immediately prior to the Transaction, Aurion held 4,916,667 Shares representing approximately 12.1% of the issued and outstanding Shares of Strategic. Immediately after the Transaction, Aurion held 6,833,334 common shares representing 16.05% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Strategic. Aurion may dispose of existing securities of Strategic, in the market or privately, from time to time as circumstances warrant. The securities of Strategic set out above are held directly, and not through control of another entity.

Strategic trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SR".

A copy of the early warning report filed by Aurion in connection with this acquisition is available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or by contacting Aurion at 778-908-2730.

