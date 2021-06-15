Palamina Increases Private Placement up to $5,000,000

Toronto, June 14, 2021 - Palamina Corp. (TSXV: PA) ("Palamina" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to investor demand it will increase the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering from up to $3,000,000 to up to $5,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will now be up to 20,000,000 units ("Units") at a purchase price of $0.25 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share ("Common Share") and one warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.40 for a period of 24 months from the closing date.

Net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes. The Offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of regulatory filings. The Company may pay finder's fees to eligible persons in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulatory policies.

ABOUT PALAMINA

Palamina has first mover advantage on 4 district scale titled gold projects in south eastern Peru in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt (POGB). Palamina is set to drill its flagship Coasa Gold Project. The Company also has rights to a silver-copper project in the Santa Lucia district and two copper-gold projects in Southern Peru. Palamina holds an 18.6% equity interest in Winshear Gold Corp. who are advancing the Gaban Gold Project to the drill discovery phase. Palamina has 45,284,836 shares outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PA.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Thomson, President

Phone: (416) 204-7536 or visit www.palamina.com

