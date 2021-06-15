First Energy Metals Cuts 1.44 Percent Lithium Oxide Over 8 Meters in Channel Samples from Augustus Lithium Property

VANCOUVER, June 15, 2021 - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce assay more results from the channel sampling program at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The north extension of the "Channel 21-2E" samples at the Beluga Pegmatite of the Canadian Lithium Prospect cut an 8-meter-wide section with an average of 1.44% lithium oxide (Li2O). Complete results for a total of 15 meters channel cut on the north end of the Channel 21-2E are presented in Table 1 below.

The ground exploration work has been continuous since February 2021 and its purpose is to locate and confirm historical lithium pegmatite occurrences on various historical lithium prospects, to locate historical drill holes on the Property completed in 1950's, and to support the ongoing drill program. The pegmatite outcrops are exposed using an excavator. The field exploration is continuous, and more channel sampling is being carried out on the exposed outcrops. The surface channel sampling will also help in resource estimation to tie up potential lithium pegmatite zones intercepted in drill holes to the surface.

Each channel sample from this work represents one meter long, 5 cm wide and 3-5 cm deep cut in bedrock. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 as summarized below. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Code Ultratrace 7 - Peroxide Fusion - ICP and ICP/MS

Samples are fused with sodium peroxide in a Zirconium crucible. The fused sample is acidified with concentrated nitric and hydrochloric acids. The resulting solutions are diluted and then measured by ICP-OES and ICP-MS. All metals are solubilized.

ICP-MS

Fused samples are diluted and analyzed by Agilent 7900 ICP-MS. Calibration is performed using five synthetic calibration standards. A set of (10-20) fused certified reference material is run with every batch of samples for calibration and quality control. Fused duplicates are run every 10 samples.

ICP-OES

Samples are analyzed with a minimum of 10 certified reference materials for the required analytes, all prepared by sodium peroxide fusion. Every 10th sample is prepared and analyzed in duplicate; a blank is prepared every 30 samples and analyzed. Samples are analyzed using a Varian 735ES ICP and internal standards are used as part of the standard operating procedure. Source: https://actlabs.com/geochemistry/lithogeochemistry-and-whole-rock-analysis/peroxide-total-fusion/

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Augustus Lithium Property

The Company owns 100% interest in Augustus Lithium Property in Landrienne & Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property consists of 337mining claims covering a total area of 15,045.62 hectares located approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or on map sheets 32C/05 and 32D08. The newly acquired Property claims are spread in several claim blocks optioned in 2021 from different vendors. The Company has prepared a work plan on the property which includes diamond drilling, metallurgical testwork to produce battery grade lithium carbonate, and resource estimation. To date, the Company has compiled historical drill hole data on the Property for 74 historical dill holes with a cumulative drilling of 12,123.14 m, out which 6,024 m drilling was completed on the lithium prospects on the Property during 1950s. Several drill hole results indicated intersections over 1% lithium oxide. All this data will help in the current exploratory drill program and building a data base for NI 43-101 resource estimation".

About First Energy Metals Ltd..

First Energy Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a primary focus of acquiring a multicommodity mineral property portfolio. Its goal is to identify, acquire and explore North American mineral prospects in the technology metals, precious metal, and base metal sector.

The company's strategy is to:

Acquire and advance projects through prospecting and early-stage exploration;

Source joint venture partners to finance future exploration and project development;

Create shareholder value through exploration success.

First Energy will continue to add to its multicommodity portfolio through organic acquisitions of new projects and opportunities with the intention of adding value and projects over time.

Table 1: Sample assay highlights

Analyte Symbol Width Li Li2O Location Unit Symbol m % % UTM NAD 1983 Detection Limit

0.01



Analysis Method

FUS-

Na2O2



95714 1 0.03 0.06 18 U 284911 5368309 95715 1 0.02 0.04 18 U 284911 5368311 95716 1 0.02 0.04 18 U 284911 5368312 95717 1 0.09 0.19 18 U 284912 5368313 95718 1 0.06 0.13 18 U 284913 5368313 95719 1 0.02 0.04 18 U 284913 5368314 95720 1 0.04 0.09 18 U 284913 5368315 Start of mineralized zone







95721 1 0.23 0.49 18 U 284914 5368316 95722 1 0.79 1.70 18 U 284915 5368317 95723 1 0.95 2.04 18 U 284915 5368318 95724 1 0.92 1.98 18 U 284915 5368319 95725 1 0.35 0.75 18 U 284917 5368319 95726 1 1.09 2.34 18 U 284916 5368321 95727 1 0.51 1.10 18 U 284916 5368322 95728 1 0.52 1.12 18 U 284916 5368323 Total Width / Average Grade 8 0.67 1.44



Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to convert Li to Li2O values

SOURCE First Energy Metals Ltd.