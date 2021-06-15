Ridgeline Minerals Intersects 123.2 g/t Silver over 44.2 Meters and Initiates Phase I Metallurgy Program at the Selena Project, Nevada

Vancouver, June 15, 2021 - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce high-grade silver intercepts from the first four of fourteen drill holes from the Company's recently completed 3,445 meter ("m") Phase IV drill program at the Selena oxide silver-gold project ("Selena"), Nevada (Figure 1). The Company has also initiated a Phase I, bottle-roll metallurgy program to assess the potential viability of a future heap-leach processing scenario at the project.

The first four holes focused on infill drilling within the 2020 mineralized footprint with high-grade silver intercepts in drill hole SE21-024 and SE21-025 interpreted as structurally controlled "feeder" zones to the larger mineralized system. Of particular interest to the Company is the identification of elevated lead ("Pb") and Zinc ("Zn") mineralization associated with higher-grade silver in both holes (Table 1). The Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization may represent a distal metal zonation pattern to the known copper-gold ("Cu-Au") porphyry system located approximately 1 kilometer ("km") west of the Selena property boundary. Highlight intercepts are listed below with results from the remaining ten step-out holes to be released as they are received.

Highlight Drill Intercepts (See Table 1):

SE21-024: 10.7m grading 194.0 g/t grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag"), 0.3 g/t gold ("Au"), 2.0% lead ("Pb") and 1.7% Zinc ("Zn") starting at 191m true vertical depth ("TVD") Including: 4.6m grading 421.0 g/t Ag, 0.6 g/t Au, 4.4% Pb and 3.7% Zn starting at 193m TVD (Figure 2.0)

SE21-025: 44.2m grading 123.2 g/t Ag, 0.17 g/t Au, 1.5% Pb and 0.6% Zn starting at 232m TVD Including: 13.7m grading 221.1 g/t Ag, 0.1 g/t Au, 2.2% Pb and 0.5% Zn starting at 249m TVD



Chad Peters, Ridgeline's President & CEO commented, "We are very encouraged by the initial infill results at Selena, which returned the highest-grade intercepts drilled to-date, confirming the high-grade silver potential of the oxide system. The elevated lead and zinc mineralization in multiple holes is an exciting new development that supports our team's growing belief that Selena is host to a large mineralized system with potential to discover multiple deposit types across the more than 35 square kilometer project."

Figure 1: Plan view map showing highlight drill intercepts over silver equivalent grade thickness ("GT") contours.

Table 1: Table of initial 2021 drill results

Hole ID Az/Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) AgEq (g/t)* AuEq (g/t)* Pb % Zn% TVD (m)** Target SE21-023 090/-65 221.0 245.4 24.4 12.3 0.1 21.0 0.3 0.2 0.1 215.0 Infill Program SE21-024 060/-45 221.0 224.0 3.0 53.5 0.0 56.1 0.8 0.6 0.5 168.0 248.4 259.1 10.7 194.0 0.3 213.9 3.0 2.0 1.7 191.0 Including 249.9 254.5 4.6 421.0 0.6 465.4 6.5 4.4 3.7 193.0 SE21-025 005/-70 239.3 283.5 44.2 123.4 0.1 128.6 1.8 1.5 0.6 232.0 Including 262.1 275.8 13.7 221.1 0.1 231.1 3.2 2.2 0.5 249.0 SE21-026 065/-75 No Significant Values * Equivalent grades calculated at Gold $1800.00 and Silver $25.00 (*AgEq= Ag + Au *72, AuEq = Au + Ag / 72) Pb and Zn not inlcuded in AqEq or AuEq, no recovery factor has been applied ** TVD - True Vertical Depth to the top of the drilled intercept. (To the extents known, true widths estimated at 80-90% of drilled intercept)





Figure 2: Interpretive X-Section B-B' showing infill holes SE21-024 & SE21-025 and step-out hole SE21-029 (assays pending)

Phase I Metallurgy Program

The Company has recently contracted Samuel Engineering to oversee a Phase I metallurgy program at the Selena project with two primary objectives:

A complete re-assay of all reported drill and trench assay intercepts from 2020 utilizing a 4-acid digest and ICP-MS analysis. This was initiated by the Company in Q1, 2021 when standard assay re-checks as part of Ridgeline's internal QAQC procedures noted that silver assays at Selena were commonly under-reported when comparing original assay results utilizing an Aqua Regia sample digestion to 4-acid sample digestion methods. The switch to a 4-acid digest method ensures a 100% digestion of all drill samples and has returned an average increase in silver grades of 30-50% (no change to fire assay gold values).

To ensure consistency moving forward, all 2021 drilling has been analyzed with the aforementioned 4-acid digest and ICP-MS analysis. View updated 4-acid assay composite table for all 2020 Ridgeline drilling HERE.

Ten representative bottle roll composites located throughout the mineralized footprint have been submitted to McClelland Laboratories Inc. of Reno Nevada. Results of the bottle roll program are anticipated in early Q3, 2020 and will be the first step in confirming the potential viability of a heap leach processing operation at Selena.

Selena Project

Selena is located in White Pine County, Nevada, approximately 64 km north of the town of Ely, NV, and 12 km southeast of the Kinross owned and operated Bald Mountain Gold Mine. The 100% owned property is comprised of 35 square kilometers of highly prospective exploration ground, which has seen limited (View the Selena VRIFY Deck Here) exploration activity over the past twenty years prior to being acquired by Ridgeline in 2019.

QAQC Procedures

All samples are submitted to Paragon Geochemical Assay Laboratories (PAL) of Sparks, NV, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Samples are run through standard prep methods and analysed using AU-OES30 (Au; 30g fire assay AQR digest) and 34MA-OESm (35 element Suite; 0.5g 4-acid digestion/ICP-MS; + 10ppb Hg) methods. PAL also undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Ridgeline's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results completed by the Company's QP, Michael T. Harp, Vice President, Exploration.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael T. Harp, P.Geo. the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is Ridgeline's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline is a discovery focused gold explorer with a proven management team and a 125 km² exploration portfolio across four projects in the highly prospective Carlin and Battle Mountain - Eureka Trends in Nevada, USA. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.RidgelineMinerals.com.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, the anticipated timing for release of additional drill results, plans to drill test prospective targets in 2021 and the potential advancement of mineral exploration, exploration drilling, development, and/or operating programs. The words "potential," "anticipate," "significant," "discovery," "forecast," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "project," "plan", "historical", "historic" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Ridgeline has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that the current objectives concerning its mineral projects can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Ridgeline to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks related to dependence on key personnel; risks related to unforeseen delays; risks related to historical data that has not been verified by the company; as well as those factors discussed in Ridgeline's public disclosure record. Although Ridgeline has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Ridgeline and may cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Ridgeline does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

