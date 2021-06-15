Exclusive Interview: Newcore Gold (TSXV:NCAU) President and CEO Luke Alexander Discusses Recent PEA at 100% Owned Enchi Gold Project, Ghana

Toronto, ON - June 15, 2021 - Junior Mining Network - Newcore Gold Ltd. (TSXV:NCAU, OTC:CAUF) discusses results of its recently updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for its 100% owned Enchi Gold Project in Ghana.

The PEA contemplates a technically simple, open pit mine and heap leach operation utilizing contract mining. The PEA highlights strong project economics with low capital intensity and establishes the potential for a robust project with significant growth potential. The PEA also reflects an updated, pit constrained, Mineral Resource Estimate with only 20,195 metres of drilling from the ongoing 66,000 metre drill program included in the update. Exploration and drilling activities continue on the Enchi Gold Project, with a 66,000 metre resource expansion and discovery drill program underway.

CEO Luke Alexander sits down with host Phoenix Phillips to discuss the updated PEA:

https://www.juniorminingnetwork.com/junior-miner-news/press-releases/545-tsx-venture/ncau/101209-exclusive-interview-newcore-gold-tsx-v-ncau-president-and-ceo-luke-alexander-discusses-recent-pea-at-100-owned-enchi-gold-project-ghana.html

* The PEA is preliminary in nature, includes Inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that PEA results will be realized. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

About Newcore Gold Corp.

Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold project located in Ghana, Africa's largest gold producer 1. Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 32% equity ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi's 216 km2 land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana's prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several 5 million ounce gold deposits, including Kinross' Chirano mine 50 kilometers to the north. Newcore's vision is to build a responsive, creative and powerful gold enterprise that maximizes returns for shareholders.

(1) Source: Production volumes for 2019 as sourced from the World Gold Council.

