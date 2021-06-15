Focus Graphite Inc. Reports Promising Final Results from its Lac Tétépisca, Québec Drilling Program: 81.7 m Grading 13.4% Graphitic Carbon (Cg) - Including 31.7 m Sub-Intercept Grading 18.1% Cg

Focus' two graphite-rich Québec properties, Lac Tétépisca and Lac Knife, continue to yield results that suggest they offer significant sources of high grade, high-quality flake graphite to supply North America's electric battery and green energy industries

KINGSTON, June 15, 2021 - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSX-V:FMS) (the " Company " or " Focus Graphite ") is pleased to announce encouraging results from its 2019-2020 infill core drilling program at its wholly owned Lac Tétépisca Graphite Project, located southwest of the Manicouagan reservoir in the Côte-Nord administrative district of Québec.

"Based on the results from our previous three drill programs targeting the Manicouagan-Ouest graphitic corridor, we knew our Lac Tétépisca property had the potential to host a significant flake graphite deposit, but these latest drilling results are even better than we could have predicted," said Marc Roy, President and CEO of Focus Graphite. "It's an important day for Focus as we prepare to move the Lac Tétépisca project to the mineral resources estimation stage, and we are well on our way to taking our place as a leading flake graphite supplier to meet the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries and other clean energy technologies."

Mr. Roy continued, "The United States is 100% reliant on imports for flake graphite, and with these impressive Lac Tétépisca results, along with our high-grade flake graphite mineralization at our Lac Knife project, North American green energy companies and lithium-ion battery manufacturers can look closer to home to Focus for their secure supply of high-quality flake graphite products."

The drilling program comprised 30 HQ-diameter holes (total: 5,437 m) and was designed to complete the systematic testing of the Manicouagan-Ouest Graphitic Corridor (MOCG). Results for the first five (5) holes tested were released on April 27, 2021, and included an intersection of 92.6 m grading 12.7% Graphitic Carbon (Cg) with a 49.4 m sub-intercept grading 16.2% Cg. The remaining 25 drill holes have now been analyzed and results include the following noteworthy intersections:

Hole LT-20-97, drilled at -45 o to a depth of 156.0 m on Section L5+25S, intersected 81.7 m* grading 13.4% Cg (from 38.10 m to 122.65 m**; Table 1), including: 31.7 m* grading 18.1% Cg (from 39.70 m to 72.50 m**; Table 1); and 24.0 m* grading 14.3% Cg (from 90.55 m to 115.35 m**; Table 1.

to a depth of 156.0 m on Section L5+25S, intersected 81.7 m* grading 13.4% Cg (from 38.10 m to 122.65 m**; Table 1), including: Hole LT-20-83, drilled at -45 o to a depth of 210.0 m on Section L7+50S, intersected 79.6 m* grading 14.2% Cg (from 98.00 m to 180.40 m**; Table 1), including: 60.3 m* grading 14.9% Cg (from 100.50 m to 162.90 m**; Table 1).

to a depth of 210.0 m on Section L7+50S, intersected 79.6 m* grading 14.2% Cg (from 98.00 m to 180.40 m**; Table 1), including: Hole LT-20-95, drilled at -45 o to a depth of 210.0 m on Section L5+75S, intersected 76.9 m* grading 15.7% Cg (from 35.40 m to 115.00 m**; Table 1), including: 65.0 m* grading 17.4% Cg (from 35.40 m to 102.70 m**; Table 1).

to a depth of 210.0 m on Section L5+75S, intersected 76.9 m* grading 15.7% Cg (from 35.40 m to 115.00 m**; Table 1), including: Hole LT-20-96, drilled at -45 o to a depth of 210.0 m on Section L5+25S, intersected 84.95 m* grading 11.6% Cg (from 105.05 m to 193.00 m**; Table 1), including: 21.3 m* grading 18.9% Cg (from 109.10 m to 131.10 m**; Table 1), and 16.7 m* grading 17.1% Cg (frrom153.50 m to 170.75 m**; Table 1).

to a depth of 210.0 m on Section L5+25S, intersected 84.95 m* grading 11.6% Cg (from 105.05 m to 193.00 m**; Table 1), including:

* True thickness ** Core length

Twenty-two (22) of the 25 drill holes reported today intersected significant graphite mineralization which is defined as a minimum of 5.0% Cg over a minimum core length of 6.0 m.

Now that all the results from the drilling program have been compiled, they will form the basis of Focus' maiden mineral resource estimate for the Lac Tétépisca project, which is being prepared by DRA Americas Inc. and is expected to be completed in the coming months.

The Manicouagan-Ouest Graphitic Corridor (MOCG) is defined by a linear kilometre-long ground geophysical Magnetic (MAG) - Electromagnetic (EM) anomaly that trends N035 o . Since 2014, Focus has tested the MOCG with 106 holes drilled over a 1.4 km strike length for a total of 16,468 m. The main graphite-bearing zone is 85 m wide on average and dips to the southeast at between 50 o to 60 o , with drilling down to approximately 200 m vertical. The graphite mineralization within the MOCG remains open at depth, along strike to the northeast and along strike to the southwest although grade is declining.

Table 1. Highlights for the final 25 drill holes from the 2019-2020 infill core drilling program targeting the Manicouagan-Ouest Graphitic Corridor (MOCG), Lac Tétépisca project.

Hole Section Azimuth Plunge Hole Length From To Core Length True Thickness % Cg Cut-off (degrees) (degrees) (m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (% Cg) LT-20-78 L1+00N 302 -45.0 102.00 6.00 13.85 7.85 7.6 11.1% 5% LT-20-83 L7+50S 302 -45.0 210.00 98.00 180.40 82.40 79.6 14.2% 5% Including 100.50 162.90 62.40 60.3 14.9% 10% Including 169.10 177.95 8.85 8.5 16.1% 10% LT-20-87 L11+50S 302 -45.0 150.00 2.85 15.95 13.10 12.7 7.2% 5% LT-20-88 L10+50S 302 -45.0 150.00 3.00 10.00 7.00 6.8 7.8% 5% 30.25 46.55 16.30 15.7 11.3% 5% Including 36.45 43.25 6.80 6.6 15.7% 10% LT-20-89 L10+50S 302 -45.0 204.00 61.20 76.85 15.65 15.1 8.2% 5% 87.75 121.65 33.90 32.7 11.6% 5% Including 87.75 121.65 33.90 32.7 11.6% 10% LT-20-90 L11+50S 302 -45.0 201.00 61.75 99.55 37.80 36.5 7.0% 5% LT-20-91 L13+00S 302.0 -45.00 114.00 3.50 33.00 29.50 28.5 7.0% 5% LT-20-92 L12+50S 302 -45.0 108.00 9.00 21.80 12.80 12.4 6.4% 5% LT-20-93 L12+50S 302 -45.0 150.00 22.30 67.00 44.70 43.2 7.4% 5% 84.40 107.25 22.85 22.1 6.2% 5% LT-20-94 L12+50S 302 -45.0 201.00 54.85 120.20 65.35 63.1 6.1% 5% Including 111.20 118.40 7.20 7.0 11.2% 10% 142.70 170.00 27.30 26.4 6.3% 5% LT-20-95 L5+75S 302 -45.0 210.00 35.40 115.00 79.60 76.9 15.7% 5% Including 35.40 102.70 67.30 65.0 17.4% 10% 124.45 137.40 12.95 12.5 7.0% 5% LT-20-96 L5+25S 302 -45.0 210.00 105.05 193.00 87.95 85.0 11.6% 5% Including 109.10 131.10 22.00 21.3 18.9% 10% Including 153.50 170.75 17.25 16.7 17.1% 10% LT-20-97 L5+25S 302 -45.0 156.00 38.10 122.65 84.55 81.7 13.4% 5% Including 39.70 72.50 32.80 31.7 18.1% 10% Including 90.55 115.35 24.80 24.0 14.3% 10% 128.10 135.00 6.90 6.7 6.4% 5% LT-20-98 L4+75S 302 -45.0 162.00 34.00 116.75 82.75 79.9 12.2% 5% Including 36.70 69.20 32.50 31.4 18.0% 10% Including 93.15 107.10 13.95 13.5 14.4% 10% LT-20-99 L4+75S 302 -45.0 117.00 3.50 59.05 55.55 53.7 12.2% 5% Including 3.50 18.00 14.50 14.0 17.1% 10% Including 33.70 48.05 14.35 13.9 15.4% 10% LT-20-100 L5+25S 302 -45.0 108.00 3.00 62.00 59.00 57.0 12.8% 5% Including 3.00 38.50 35.50 34.3 16.4% 10% 74.60 85.40 10.80 10.4 8.8% 5% LT-20-101 L5+75S 302 -45.0 103.00 1.50 82.75 81.25 78.5 10.4% 5% Including 1.50 38.35 36.85 35.6 15.5% 10% LT-20-102 L7+50S 0 -90.0 330.00 137.15 237.20 100.05 50.0 12.5% 5% Including 159.65 207.40 47.75 23.9 17.8% 10% Including 215.60 224.20 8.60 4.3 14.9% 10% 247.05 285.50 38.45 19.2 14.9% 5% Including 247.05 276.20 29.15 14.6 17.0% 10% LT-20-103 L5+75 302 -45.0 210.00 101.20 166.80 65.60 63.4 13.4% 5% Including 101.20 132.60 31.40 30.3 18.4% 10% Including 150.75 164.20 13.45 13.0 19.2% 10% LT-20-104 L5+75 0 -90.0 318.00 163.65 282.00 118.35 59.2 12.2% 5% Including 163.65 214.05 50.40 25.2 17.0% 10% Including 239.80 278.80 39.00 19.5 14.0% 10% LT-20-105 L4+50S 0 -90.0 345.00 170.50 229.80 59.30 29.7 13.8% 5% Including 173.00 211.40 38.40 19.2 16.7% 10% 239.00 275.00 36.00 18.0 6.2% 5% Including 263.00 273.50 10.50 5.3 17.8% 10% 284.15 313.35 29.20 14.6 11.1% 5% Including 300.80 313.35 12.55 6.3 15.7% 10% LT-20-106 L1+50S 0 -90.0 336.00 160.00 227.40 67.40 33.7 15.6% 5% Including 168.35 222.40 54.05 27.0 17.7% 10% 261.20 303.05 41.85 20.9 9.9% 5% Including 279.65 289.75 10.10 5.1 16.4% 10%

Notes:

True thicknesses are reported in this news release and are calculated assuming a dip of -60 o for the mineralized envelope. Core descriptions, sampling information and analytical results were captured in Geotic™ core logging software, and then exported to Surpac™ software for three-dimensional (3-D) rendering. The 3-D mineralization envelope has an azimuth of approximately NO35 o and dips at -50 o to -60 o to the south-east. The drill holes crosscut the envelope of the main mineralized zone's strike and dips at near right angle, except for deep holes LK-20-102, 104, 105 and 106. "Best intercepts" and "significant mineralization" are defined as Cg grading a minimum of 5.0% over at least 6.0 m with internal dilution set at a maximum of 6.0 m and no external dilution. "Best sub-intercepts" are defined as Cg grading a minimum of 10.0% over 6.0 m, with same limitations on dilution. The 5% cg and 10% Cg cut-offs are used solely to delineate the extent of the mineralized envelopes corresponding to "Best intercepts" and "Best sub-intercepts", respectively. Economic cut-offs based on geological, metallurgical, mining, and economic factors, parameters and considerations will be determined as part of the maiden mineral resource estimate planned for the Lac Tétépisca project later in 2021 and through subsequent technical studies. Barren core intervals within the mineralized envelope of the MOCG that were not analyzed are considered as 0.0% Cg internal dilution. Analyses were performed by COREM of Québec City, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 certified facility using LECO combustion in induction furnace and infrared spectrometry (code LSA-M-B10) and are reported as graphitic carbon (Cg) and total sulphur. QA/QC program: IOS introduced 10% reference samples, including certified and internal reference materials, duplicates, and blank samples. Ten percent of the drill core samples were also analyzed by COREM for total, organic and inorganic, carbon. Duplicates of the same 10% of the drill core samples were also sent to ACTLABS Laboratories of Ancaster, Ontario (ISO/IEC 17025:2005 with CAN-P-1579) for interlaboratory verification where they were analyzed for graphitic carbon, total sulphur and for trace metals by ICP-MS after aqua-regia digestion.

Geological sections showing the results of the 2019-2020 drilling program at Lac Tétépisca along with a map showing the location of the drill holes are available on the Company's website at www.focusgraphite.com.

2019-2020 infill drilling program:

The 2019-2020 infill drilling program targeting the MOCG at the Company's Lac Tétépisca project was designed and operated by IOS Services Géoscientifiques Inc. of Saguenay, Québec, under the supervision of the Table Jamésienne de Concertation Minière (TJCM) of Chibougamau, Québec. The drilling contract was awarded to G4 Drilling of Val-d'Or, Québec.

Thirty (30) HQ-diameter holes were drilled on the MOCG (total: 5,437 m; Figure 1), for a total of 106 holes on the project since 2014. Drill holes are distributed to complete a regular grid with a fence spacing of 100 metres, 50 metres or even 25 metres on the central segment of the corridor. The infill drilling has confirmed the continuity over a minimum width of 50 metres of the graphitic mineralization over the entire length of the Manicouagan-Ouest Graphitic Corridor (MOCG) and will provide further representative mineralized material for additional metallurgical testing including future pilot plant scale test work. All 30 holes from the 2019-2020 drilling program intersected mineralization visually ranging from disseminated to semi-massive flake graphite. The graphite mineralization forming the MOCG is open at depth and along strike, mainly to the north-northeast. The zone is still open to the south-southwest, although its graphite grade is diminishing.

Drill core was shipped from the field to IOS's laboratory facilities in Saguenay for splitting, logging, and sampling, and for sample preparation. Pulverized splits were sent to COREM, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 certified facility located in Québec City, for graphitic carbon (code LSA-M-B10) and total sulphur (code LSA-M-B41) analysis using LECO combustion in induction furnace with infrared spectrometry.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The analytical quality control program for the Lac Tétépisca project has been implemented by an IOS-certified chemist and is identical to the one used for previous drill programs at Lac Tétépisca or at the Company's Lac Knife project. Under the QA/QC program, 131 of the core samples, or about 10% of the samples, were also analyzed by COREM for total carbon (code LSA-M-B45), organic carbon (code LSA-M-B58) and inorganic carbon (code LSA-M-B11). Duplicates of the same 131 samples were sent to ACTLABS Laboratories of Ancaster, Ontario (ISO/IEC 17025:2005 with CAN-P-1579) for graphitic carbon (code 5D - C Graphitic) and total sulphur (code 4F - S Combustion infrared detection) determinations and for 35 trace element analysis using ICP-MS after an aqua-regia digestion (code 1E2 - Aqua Regia). Also, IOS inserted 120 certified or internal reference material samples (CDN-GR1, CMRI12, Oreas-724, GLC-004, NSC-DC-60119, NSC-DC-60120, NSC-DC-60121), 55 duplicates (quarter-split core, crushing or grinding duplicates), and 111 blanks into the sample sequence.

About the Lac Tétépisca Graphite Project

Focus Graphite's 100%-owned Lac Tétépisca Graphite Project comprises two contiguous properties, Lac Tétépisca and Lac Tétépisca Nord, located in the Southwest Manicouagan reservoir area of the Côte-Nord region of Québec, 234 km north-northwest of the city of Baie-Comeau, an industrial city located where the Manicouagan River intersects the north shore of St. Lawrence River. Together, the two properties form a block of 115 CDC claims (total area: 6,198.27 ha). Focus purchased a 100% unencumbered interest of the mineral rights in the 67 CDC claims constituting the original Lac Tétépisca property from a third party in August 2011. The Lac Tétépisca Nord property was map-staked by the Company in 2012. The Lac Tétépisca Project is accessible year-round by way of a network of secondary gravel roads that extend north from Highway 389, 10 km to the south of the Manic 5 hydroelectric power station.

A map of the Lac Tétépisca project is available on the Company's website at www.focusgraphite.com.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Réjean Girard, géo. (QC), President of IOS Services Géoscientifiques, a consultant to the Company and a and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument (NI) 43 - 101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects prepared, reviewed and/or approved the technical content of this news release relating to the 2019-2020 infill core drilling program at the Lac Tétépisca project.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is an advanced exploration company with an objective of producing flake graphite concentrate at its wholly owned Lac Knife and Lac Tétépisca flake graphite projects located in the Côte-Nord administrative region of Québec. In a second stage, to meet Québec stakeholder interests in developing second transformation industries within the province and to add shareholder value, Focus is evaluating the feasibility of producing value added specialty graphite products including battery-grade spherical graphite.

Focus Graphite is a technology-oriented graphite development company with a vision for building long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Focus also holds a significant equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc. For more information about Focus Graphite, please visit www.focusgraphite.com.

